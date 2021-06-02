WINCHESTER — Valley Health System, the six-hospital, nonprofit chain that includes Winchester Medical Center, has received nearly $3.8 million in coronavirus pandemic relief money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The reimbursement is part of nearly $21 million from FEMA, according to a Wednesday news release from Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark R. Warner, both Democrats. Valley Health applied for the money on March 10, according to WMC spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. It received a $2.2 million FEMA grant earlier this year. The money is for COVID-19 costs including public education about the virus, medical equipment and other supplies. The remainder of the $21 million goes to Fairfax County.
“We are pleased to see these federal dollars go toward managing, controlling and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Northern Virginia,” the senators said. “It’s important for folks to have the necessary tools and procedures to tackle this health crisis.”
Last year, Winchester Medical Center had $644 million in operating revenue and $632 million in expenses compared to $639 million in revenue and $620 million in expenses in 2019.
Valley Health’s COVID costs last year were nearly $22 million including nearly $12.8 million at Winchester Medical Center. With 2,700 full-time employees and 700 part timers, WMC is Winchester’s largest private employer.
Increasing costs came at a time of decreasing patients due to the virus. Financial losses were mostly from the cancellation of non-emergency surgeries from March 23 to May 6 of last year. Overall last year, the hospital had 29,000 inpatient visits, 415,000 outpatient visits and 63,000 emergency room visits compared to 33,000, 405,000 and 75,000, respectively, in 2019.
Through April, Weare said Valley Health has spent nearly $8.7 million on COVID-19 costs, including about $4 million at Winchester Medical Center. At the end of the year, Valley Health had a rainy day fund/surplus of about $181 million in cash and $659 million in investments. Weare said the surplus hasn’t been used to absorb losses. “However, we are prepared to do so if needed to provide uninterrupted care to our community,” she said in an email.
Weare said Valley Health expects to apply for more federal reimbursements. And the system’s finances are expected to benefit from the drop in area COVID infections and deaths, which is part of a national trend. Last week, there were 19 coronavirus patients at the 495-bed hospital, down from a an average daily high of 126 in January.
In a written statement, Mark Nantz, Valley Health CEO, said the pandemic has been “incredibly challenging” for the hospital system’s staff and patients, but they have persevered.
“From outpatient testing and care processes, to inpatient COVID care, to vaccinations, Valley Health has focused on remaining responsive and resilient, keeping our staff and patients safe and healthy,” said Nantz, who took over a year ago, less than three months after the virus was declared a pandemic. “We are grateful for all who have partnered with us in our efforts.”
