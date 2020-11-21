WINCHESTER — The head of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is asking his customers to weigh in on an ongoing contract dispute between the health insurer and Valley Health System.
"Normally, I would never ask our customers to get involved in a contract negotiation, but as we all know, these are not normal times," Jeff Ricketts, president of Anthem in Virginia, wrote Friday in a letter sent to Anthem customers and brokers.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz responded to Ricketts' letter in a statement emailed Friday to The Winchester Star: "We were dismayed to learn these letters were sent as we felt negotiations were beginning to progress for the first time and at a pace that made us believe we would resolve the matter before our current contract expires on December 31."
In September, Winchester-based Valley Health, which operates Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals throughout the region, announced that negotiations to renew its contract with Anthem were at an impasse. If a deal isn't reached by Dec. 31, people with Anthem or related Blue Cross Blue Shield policies will be charged out-of-network rates at all Valley Health facilities, resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs for medical care. An estimated 40,000 people in the area would be impacted.
Valley Health wants Anthem to pay higher reimbursements, but the insurer counters that doing so would result in the Winchester area having some of the highest health care costs in the state.
"Valley Health communicated its desire to address this in April 2020," Nantz wrote in his statement to The Star. "Anthem ignored our request and did not reply until August 27, three days before the contractual deadline to either agree to new terms or terminate. We believe ignoring our request for five months was strategically designed to force Valley Health to give notice and position our organization in an unfavorable light with our patients."
Uncertainty about the contract talks between Anthem and Valley Health compelled the city of Winchester last week to drop Anthem as its insurance carrier. Starting Jan. 1, the new provider for health, prescription, dental and vision insurance for the municipal government's approximately 600 employees will be Minnesota-based United Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc. and one of the largest insurers in the United States.
A total of 2,533 employees in the Northern Shenandoah Valley's three school divisions also have health insurance through Anthem — 501 in Winchester Public Schools, 1,851 in Frederick County Public Schools and 192 in Clarke County Public Schools. All three systems have announced they are shopping for new insurance coverage, but as of now, none have changed carriers.
Ricketts acknowledged the stalled negotiations between Anthem and Valley Health have created stress for both Anthem customers and the individual businesses that offer Anthem insurance to its employees.
"That is why on Nov. 13, 2020, we offered Valley Health a six-month contract extension with increases in fees for both the hospitals and physicians," Ricketts wrote. "This extension would provide Valley Health [reimbursement] increases while allowing us to continue our negotiations without further community disruption in the middle of a public health crisis."
Anthem's extension offer was rejected by Valley Health.
"This is another delay tactic on their part," Nantz wrote. "We believe, like other strategies, this is intentionally timed to further sow distrust between Valley Health and our patients."
Ricketts claimed Valley Health denied the extension for other reasons.
"Valley Health is attempting to leverage its status as a monopoly health care provider and is insisting on being one of the highest-paid health systems in Virginia," Ricketts wrote. "Valley Health is also demanding contract terms not offered to any hospital in Virginia."
Ricketts asked Anthem customers to contact Valley Health directors and executives "and ask them to stop creating unnecessary stress on you and the community — especially during these unprecedented times."
Anthem's ultimate goal, Ricketts wrote, is "to reach an agreement that is fair to all sides and allows Valley Health to continue to provide affordable, quality medical services to the Winchester and Shenandoah Valley community, which is in the best interest of our customers who pay the bills."
Nantz wrote that Valley Health is optimistic about reaching a new agreement with Anthem by Dec. 31 "because it is in the best interests of the patients we serve. We recognize these negotiations have been stressful for our patients. Both Valley Health and Anthem owe patients the peace of mind that would come with a new agreement."
(7) comments
Personally, I am happy to have Mr. Nantz standing up for our hospital. If we don’t receive fair reimbursement our not for profit hospital could end up closing it’s doors. All hospitals have taken on huge monetary losses with COVID-19. My family is on a Federal Government contract with the option to change insurance carriers once a year. In my recent research, I have found Blue Cross is not the cheapest or best option for us anymore anyway. We had just stayed with them because I was too lazy to research other options. We will be switching to either a Cigna or Aetna product. The ploys of insurance companies are a big part of the reason healthcare costs are so out of control in the first place. When I called Blue Cross to ask where the closest participating facility would be, at first she kept giving me Valley Health facilities. I had to tell HER they were Valley Health and would not be under contract. Her take on things was that basically the hospital system typically caves in, don’t worry. I was not impressed.
I stand behind Valley Health and Mark Nantz. I have not always taken this position. I believe Mr Nantz is trying his best to promote a new culture of healthcare and I applaud him for taking this most difficult position.
Nantz is in it to make money, how does he do that? By getting Anthem to pay more. Anthem is in it to make money, how do they do that? Pay hospitals and doctors less and keep more for themselves. Neither one of these entities has the public's best interest at heart, they're all greedy and grabbing for cash. It's a broken system when looked at through the lens of providing cost effective healthcare to the individual.
Where does that leave the govt retiree that needs to decide which insurance to keep or change? Isn't December 5 the drop down date not the 31st. I like my insurance and don't want to change. However, Valley Health has not impressed me with their service and charges.
We are not being told the truth by Valley Health. They need someone to pay for their failures and extensive renovations of the hospital. Take a look at the multi-million uplift to their Physical Fitness & Wellness Center. At least extending the deadline to what even Valley Health said was encouraging would help many of the people Valley Health should care about.
Got that right! UFB! 40,000 people will face much higher medical cost in the middle of a pandemic. A lot of those folks were laid off or lost their jobs and now they have to deal with this mess. Shame on Valley Health. I bet the CEO's family will keep their insurance or do they get free health care because he's the boss!
Don't blame Anthem entirely. Check out the hospital bills before you jump to conclusions. They charge outrageous prices and as I said before, they charge the insurance company for things you do not get or need.
UFB!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.