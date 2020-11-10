WINCHESTER — Providing updates during its semi-annual corporation meeting Tuesday, Valley Health reported providing $151.5 million in comprehensive community benefits in 2019. The total, which comes from the health system’s 2020 Community Benefit Report, included $53.6 million in charity and unreimbursed care; $19.2 million in programmatic and community benefit, including community health improvement and benefit, health professions education and subsidized health services/research/cash and in-kind support; and $78.7 million in other financial measures, including Medicare shortfall and bad debt expense. According to the report, which spans the 2019 calendar year, the health system has reported more than $735 million in comprehensive community contribution dollars over the past four years from 2015 to 2019. The strategies involved in where money went came from a 2016 community needs assessment. An updated needs assessment for future years showed similar areas of need, according to Liz Savage, Senior Vice President/Chief Human Resource Officer and Vice President of Community Health and Wellness, who presented the report Tuesday. Top needs include access to primary and preventive care; mental and behavioral health; substance abuse and tobacco smoking; physical activity, nutrition and obesity-related chronic diseases; low income and financial stability; and maternal and child health. With a focus on those needs, Savage said Valley Health system made partnerships with organizations like Healthy Families of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. She said the partnerships with those organizations have been invaluable to helping care for the community. “We know this takes a village,” Savage said in a video that showcased how some of the organizations have been vital to the community. Tuesday’s virtual meeting also included other topics such as progress on Warren Memorial Hospital’s new campus, which began construction in November of 2017 and should be finished in early 2021; a breakdown of how the health system has handled COVID-19; an update on Valley Health’s negotiations with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield for a new contract; and the growth of clinical programs and capabilities, especially in speciality care which has led to greater stability in terms of continuity of care. Nick Restrepo, Vice President of Valley Health and Vice President of Medical Affairs of Winchester Medical Center, told those attending Tuesday’s meeting that the health system has made great strides in recognizing and caring for COVID 19 within the region. He said since the first patient came in to be treated for COVID-19 131 days ago, it’s been a “nonstop journey of learning and adapting.” Restrepo said back in March it took several days to rule out a patient having COVID-19, but now the health system can tell you within a few hours. He said advances in testing capabilities have been a “deal changer.” Since the start of the pandemic, Valley Health has administered over 55,000 COVID-19 tests, he said. In the early days of the pandemic, the virus had a “tremendous impact” on the health system’s ability to care for other patients. Now, he said, they’ve been able to continue other care while still tending to the needs of COVID patients. He commended the staff for being “front line workers” and staying diligent to provide care during the pandemic. In regards to the Anthem contract situation, Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz told those in attendance that the goal remains to work out a contract as to “avoid any disruption in the community.” He explained that Valley Health “wants an agreement with Anthem badly,” and that they continue to negotiate a contract that would keep about 40,000 area residents within Valley Health’s network. “I know that there’s 40,000 people impacted by Anthem, but I have to consider the 460,000 other people who are not impacted by Anthem and who are our patients also,” Nantz said. Nantz said main concerns around the contract show that Valley Health’s physicians are paid “drastically below” other physicians in other parts of the state as well as issues with contract language and policies and Anthem’s payments for hospital services, which Nantz said are “significantly behind” other insurance companies. Nantz said Valley Health System is a “substantial driving economic engine” for the region with over 6,000 associates and a $500 million annual payroll. He said it’s important for him to be able to give his employees a raise, which they did not receive last year. “I could not in good conscience at least try to negotiate with our largest commercial payer, who is highly profitable, so that we could get an increase so that we could pay our employees a merit for cost of living increase,” Nantz said. “This is about fairness.” Nantz reiterated that there were no layoffs of furloughs around the Valley Health System during the pandemic and that any money the health system makes goes back into delivery of care. Those with questions about the Anthem situation can visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/anthem or call 1-866-414-4576 to speak to a Valley Health team member. Later in the meeting, Nantz recognized several Valley Health employees who were recently honored for Excellence in Performance Awards. When making his opening remarks, Nantz thanked everyone for making he and his wife feel welcome in the community, even sharing a smiling photo that a friend snapped when he found out he had been offered the job at Valley Health. “I still feel that way,” he said.
(3) comments
More info about Valley Health Systems since 2009 ...
https://thepibbsterspub.blogspot.com/search?q=valley+health&max-results=20&by-date=true
Winchester Medical Center Profits since Y2K:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013
2014
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017
2018 $78,884,579
To inform the readers of the Winchester Star, VHS's regional community covers 18 counties within VA and WV serving approximate 1.1 million individuals.
The 2010 census tells us that approx, 26k individuals live in Winchester and 78k in Frederick County.
Winchester and Frederick County represents approx 9.5% of the regional population served by VHS.
In my opinion, VHS needs to stop using the term of "community benefit" and start identifying it as a "regional community benefit" when reporting on charity care, bad debt and other free services they give out to the regional community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.