WINCHESTER — Valley Health has dealt a setback to a developer that hopes to build a new subdivision at the 22.7-acre site of the former Frederick County Middle School.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday that Valley Health, a not-for-profit regional healthcare provider, has decided against granting a property easement to Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago that would have allowed the developer to build a private road across Valley Health property, allowing some residents of HDP’s proposed subdivision to easily access Va. 37 via Campus Boulevard.
According to Youmans, Valley Health offered little explanation for its decision, only saying the easement is not part of its vision for the property.
HDP had hoped to obtain the easement in order to build a private, limited-access road that would link 160 age-restricted apartments for active seniors to Campus Boulevard on the Winchester Medical Center campus at 1840 Amherst St. The goal was twofold: To give apartment residents easy access to Va. 37 and to decrease the amount of traffic the proposed subdivision could add to Linden Drive.
In order to reach Campus Boulevard, the private road, which would have only been used by residents of the 160 apartments, would have to cut through an adjoining, vacant parcel owned by Valley Health.
HDP has said the proposed road would have been an amenity and is not required for construction of the subdivision.
The age-restricted apartments are only half of the total housing development that HDP hopes to build at the former school site at 441 Linden Drive. The other half would include 143 to 146 general-use townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families.
Primary access to the entire development would be from a new traffic circle proposed by HDP for Linden Drive, while secondary access would be from a new driveway at the corner of Linden Drive and Caroline Street. Access to and from the traffic circle would be fully contained on HDP’s property, but the driveway would require another property easement because a small portion of it crosses onto an adjoining piece of land owned by Shenandoah University.
Youmans said on Tuesday that Shenandoah has agreed to grant the easement.
This isn’t the first snag the proposed subdivision has encountered. In October, the Planning Commission tabled the company’s rezoning request due to missing information regarding traffic impacts to local streets, parking availability, the amount of green space associated with the development and the number of children it would add to Winchester Public Schools.
One month later, after HDP addressed several of the commission’s questions, the panel voted 5-1 to forward the application to City Council with a recommendation of approval. However, there were still aspects of the $62 million proposal that needed to be finalized, particularly with regard to the easements required for the private road and secondary driveway.
City Council subsequently tabled HDP’s rezoning application on Nov. 24 because the company had not yet heard whether Valley Health and Shenandoah University would approve the easements. Now that questions regarding the easements have been answered, the matter is expected to be the subject of a public hearing and final vote at this Tuesday’s council meeting.
