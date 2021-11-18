Valley Health has sold the former Warren Memorial Hospital facility and Lynn Care Center to Hill Valley Healthcare.
The nursing home enterprise and the main Warren hospital campus sold for $24 million, said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.
The transaction is expected to close by Jan. 31.
“We’re very excited,” Nantz said. “We found a firm that’s expert in the area in running nursing homes.”
The other buildings on the site, including the former Front Royal Family Practice, will still belong to Valley Health, he said.
The former hospital facility has been empty since Valley Health opened a new hospital at 351 Valley Health Way in June.
Through the transition, Lynn Care will continue to operate 120 beds on the campus at 1000 N. Shenandoah Ave. in Front Royal, helping patients with post-hospital rehabilitation and nursing services.
“There will be no interruption in service,” Nantz said.
In the meantime, Nantz said, Valley Health will accept new patients and hire staff for the facility.
Nantz said that Valley Health strategically approached interested parties that have a common culture and interest in treating patients through rehabilitation and nursing services.
With the money from the sale, Valley Health intends to invest in improving its information technology across the health system and furthering its digital strategy, Nantz said.
The money will go into Valley Health investment funds until they spend it, he said.
Hill Valley specializes in skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care, Valley Health says in a Tuesday news release. The company owns and operates facilities around the state including Evergreen Health & Rehab in Winchester.
In Front Royal and Warren County, there continues to be a need for “comprehensive skilled nursing, rehabilitation and longer-term care services,” the Valley Health release says.
The strategic realignment of the former hospital site follows an extensive analysis that identified the growing senior population and the necessary options for treating area residents.
“When Valley Health opened our new hospital campus in June of this year, our goal was to repurpose the former campus in a manner that was consistent with our mission of serving our community by improving health,” Nantz says in the release.
Hill Valley has a “‘People First’ philosophy and culture, which align closely with Valley Health and assures they will be actively engaged community partners,” he says in the release. “We are excited for the opportunities that this will create for families and seniors, and welcome Hill Valley to Front Royal.”
The former Warren Memorial, at 124,000 square feet, served Warren County and the surrounding areas from 1950 to 2021. The current Lynn Care Center facility, at 69,000 square feet, was built in 2002, but the center has served area seniors through long-term care since the late 1970s.
“We are thankful to the team at Valley Health for partnering with us through this process,” Shimmy Idels, Co-CEO at Hill Valley Healthcare says in the release. “They were a pleasure to work with. We are committed to building on Valley Health’s mission and Lynn Care’s tradition of being leaders in post-acute care and serving the community as best we can.”
