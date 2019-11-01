WINCHESTER — A good bond rating reduces the cost of health care.
That’s according to officials with Valley Health System, which has received stellar marks from two of the nation’s leading rating agencies — A+ from Standard and Poor’s and A1 from Moody’s Investors Service.
Standard & Poor’s also designated Valley Health as a stable business, meaning it is in a strong enough financial position to weather fluctuations in the economy.
“We have been fiscally prudent with this organization over the years, and the community can be confident going into the future that Valley Health will be here,” Peter Gallagher, Valley Health’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in an interview on Thursday.
Valley Health is a Winchester-based, not-for-profit health care provider that operates six hospitals — Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. — as well as Urgent Care clinics, physician practices, medical transport services and a retail pharmacy. It serves a population of 500,000 people in northwest Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and southwest Maryland.
In most of the communities it serves, Valley Health faces very little competition from other health care providers. The only exceptions are in the southern Shenandoah Valley, where Sentara Healthcare operates Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, and the Eastern Panhandle, where West Virginia University operates Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Charles Town, W.Va., and Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
“The absence of competition is a strength with the rating agencies,” Gallagher said.
Rating agencies also look at a company’s overall financial performance, management, board governance, cash on hand, pension plans and debt load to determine credit worthiness.
“The primary purpose of the rating agencies is to indicate to the marketplace the ability of an organization to repay its debts,” Gallagher said. “They think it’s strong in our case.”
Nonprofit organizations like Valley Health use tax-exempt bonds to finance capital projects, much like a private homeowner gets a loan to expand his or her house. Unlike loans, which are provided by financial institutions, bonds are sold in shares to private investors who hope to be repaid with interest.
A good bond rating assures investors the nonprofit they are supporting is well-managed and in a good position to repay everyone who purchased bond shares.
“The stronger the rating, the higher the confidence we have that our bonds will sell,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill said.
Strong ratings also make it easier for nonprofits to get favorable interest rates.
“That lowers our cost of providing services to the community,” Gallagher said.
In turn, he said, a well-run health care operation benefits the area it serves by being a selling point for corporations looking to move or expand into a new region.
Currently, Valley Health is carrying between $400 million and $450 million in bond debt, and Gallagher said there are no immediate plans to issue more bonds for construction.
Additionally, there are no plans to refinance existing debt with low-interest bonds. Gallagher said Valley Health is already paying low interest rates, and the cost to issue new bonds would offset any potential savings.
That doesn’t mean Valley Health won’t issue bonds in the future, though. Merrill said populations are climbing in the Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Panhandle, so health care services will need to expand as well.
“I don’t anticipate having major capital investments, but we’ll continue to build medical office buildings [and renovate existing facilities],” Merrill said.
“In a broad sense, healthy, successful growth for Valley Health is good for the community. It provides jobs and attracts new businesses,” Gallagher said. “We’re proud of the role we play, and we think we play it well.”
To inform the readers of the Winchester Star, VHS's regional community covers 18 counties serving approximate 1.1 million individuals.
The 2010 census tells us that approx, 26k individuals live in Winchester and 78k in Frederick County. Winchester and Frederick County represents approx 9.5% of the regional population served by VHS.
In my opinion, VHS needs to stop using the term of "community benefit" and start identifying it as a "regional community benefit" when reporting on charity care, bad debt and other free services they give out to the regional community.
VHS has purchased up the local regional hospitals in the last approx ten years:
- Luray, VA
- Woodstock, VA
- Romney, WV
- Berkeley Springs, WV
VHS has replaced the old hospitals with brand new buildings at an approx cost of $30-35 million each.
Are these buildings truly designed to handle all those local communities medical needs or are they just a medical bus stop to the Winchester Medical Center?
What's the difference between a "for-profit" (Lewis Gale Medical Center) and "not-for-profit" (Winchester Medical Center) hospital?
2017 Lewis Gale Medical Center:
$29,473,886 - Charity Care
$15,048,688 - Bad Debt
$28,973,999 - Taxes
$33,304,757 - Profits
2017 Winchester Medical Center:
$38,163,061 - Charity Care
$36,337,714 - Bad Debt
$ 41,427 - Taxes
$52,889,019 - Profits
Lewis Gale Medical Center:
http://vhi.org/LewisGale%20Medical%20Center.html?tab=&?=h6544/
Winchester Medical Center:
http://vhi.org/Valley%20Health%20Winchester%20Medical%20Center.html?tab=&?=h1934/
Winchester Medical Center Profits:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013
2014
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017 $52,889,019
