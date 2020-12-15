WINCHESTER — Valley Health is set to begin administering nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine today as the Lord Fairfax Health District added another 121 COVID-19 cases.
Valley Health confirmed on Monday it expected nearly 3,000 doses of the vaccine to arrive at Winchester Medical Center at about 10:30 a.m., with the first vaccinations beginning at 3 p.m.
Health care employees who work directly with COVID-19 patients were slated as the first area residents to be vaccinated, said Dr. Colin Greene, health director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
They are among the “highest-risk healthcare workers” to contract the virus, Greene stated in an email early Monday morning.
As of Monday, the Lord Fairfax Health District has had 666 cases among health-care workers, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s online dashboard at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Valley Health is first in the district to receive the Pfizer vaccine, Greene said, because it “requires ultra-cold storage, which the health departments don’t currently possess.” Valley Health has the appropriate storage.
An alternative vaccine from Moderna, which on Monday was awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration, does not require extreme cold storage.
The health district “expects to begin receipt of the Moderna vaccine on or about 28 December, to continue vaccination of healthcare workers,” Greene said in the email. “CVS and Walgreens should receive [the] vaccine starting next week, and begin the process of vaccinating the residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”
The district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, has reported 64 outbreaks during the pandemic, with 1,483 outbreak-associated cases. Many outbreaks have been at area nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
On Monday, the VDH was listing seven area nursing homes or long-term care facilities that are reporting outbreaks in progress.
Envoy of Winchester reported an outbreak on Nov. 9 that has had 19 cases and zero deaths.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury reported an outbreak on Oct. 29 that has had 33 cases and fewer than six deaths. To preserve anonymity, the VDH declines to specify death counts lower than six or case counts lower than five.
Skyview Springs Nursing Home in Page County reported an outbreak on Oct. 23 that has had 20 cases and fewer than six deaths.
Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock in Shenandoah County reported an outbreak on Dec. 8 that has had fewer than five cases and zero deaths.
Lynn Care Center in Warren County reported an outbreak on Dec. 10 that has had seven cases and zero deaths.
Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester reported an outbreak on Nov. 16 that has had 78 cases and fewer than six deaths.
The Willows at Meadow Branch in Winchester reported an outbreak on Nov. 22 that has had 35 cases and fewer than six deaths.
