Valley Health has received 150,000 free COVID-19 test kits from the federal government and is distributing the kits among its 19 federally-designated Rural Health Clinics in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
The free take-home kits each come with two tests that people can keep at home until they need them.
“In addition to offering test kits to RHC staff and patients, Valley Health is distributing them to other physician practices and dozens of community agencies and organizations for use by their staff and those they serve,” a Friday press release says.
Those who test positive are asked to isolate to protect others and seek care if they have significant symptoms or underlying health conditions.
Each test kit box contains clear instructions and the nasal swab and reagent needed to obtain fast, easy-to-understand results in 10 minutes, the release says. Individuals should use the second test in the following two to three days, with at least 24 hours and no more than 36 hours between tests.
Recipients also include law enforcement, fire and rescue, free medical clinics, health departments, churches, detention centers, shelters and other congregate settings.
Valley Health’s six hospitals are working on a plan to give kits to patients upon discharge from the hospital, Jason Craig, director of community health for Valley Health, said in the press release.
Valley Health is also asking employees to take two kits for their family and give two to a friend or neighbor “so that we can extend into the communities where our employees live,” Craig said.
He suggests that anyone unable to find a COVID-19 test kit through one of the practices or community organizations on Valley Health’s initial distribution effort submit a request to receive by them by mail from the federal government’s covidtests.gov. The site, which launched this week, enables Americans to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
(1) comment
Thank you, Joe Biden!
