WINCHESTER — Valley Health will hold a virtual Community Wellness Festival for eight days starting Saturday, offering a full schedule of online health and fitness programs on various topics.
The fair will include free in-person heart and vascular screenings and reduced-cost bloodwork at its Valley Health locations in Virginia and West Virginia.
The fair is made possible through funding from the Valley Health Foundation.
Programs include fitness classes through Facebook Live, chances to talk over Zoom with physicians and personal trainers, and informational sessions on healthy eating, maintenance of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure and warning signs of Alzheimer’s.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene will give a community COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Pharmacist and Shenandoah University residency student Brittany Sheppard invites anyone with diabetes to attend a 25-minute lecture followed by a question and answer session at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Tool Kit for Diabetes Care program, available through Zoom, will discuss the disease process of diabetes, methods of treatment including how medications work, and the potential impact of lifestyle changes.
After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of students and residents in the Shenandoah University School of Pharmacy.
Sheppard said the program will be most useful for people who have diabetes and maybe “never really were taught those basics.”
Well-versed in diabetes management, Sheppard said she has a feel for the sort of lifestyle changes that people with diabetes can make to manage their disease.
“I’m very passionate about it,” she said.
For more than 25 years, Valley Health has offered its annual wellness fair on the last Saturday in February, partnering with Shenandoah University and scores of health-care providers and students, wellness practitioners and community nonprofits to gather at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester. Warren Memorial Hospital has long sponsored a similar Community Safety & Wellness Expo each spring, Valley Health says in a recent festival news release.
The festival switched dates and moved primarily online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll miss the energy of interacting in person with the community, providers and exhibitors, but we’re excited about how many more people throughout our region will have an opportunity to log in and meet experts, ask questions, and learn over the course of the week,” Valley Health’s Michael Wade, chair of the Virtual Health Fair, said in a press release.
In addition to online programming, people can expect:
• Reduced-cost bloodwork vouchers for sale all week, redeemable at any Valley Health outpatient lab by June 30, as well as tests at a lower price through Valley Health’s website.
• Free heart attack risk screenings at seven regional locations.
• Free carotid and EKG screenings both Saturdays at the Winchester Medical Center Conference Center.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit valleyhealthlink.com/healthfair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.