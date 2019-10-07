WINCHESTER — The Valley Health Diabetes Management Program is offering a free 12-month program to help adults who have been diagnosed with higher than normal blood sugar and may be at risk for developing type 2 diabetes and/or heart disease.
The intensive 12-month program is designed to help individuals ready to make lasting lifestyle changes and has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You may be eligible if you have not already been diagnosed with diabetes, are overweight and have one or more of the following:
• Elevated blood sugar levels
• High blood pressure
• Large waist measurement
• Abnormal blood fat levels
• History of gestational diabetes
The next 12-month program begins Oct. 14.
Classes are held at 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 100, in Winchester. To learn more or register, call 540-536-5108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.