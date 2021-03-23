Valley Health announced on Monday that its vaccination sites are expanding this week to include “other essential workers” outlined in Phase 1c.
Those who fall into Virginia’s phases of 1a, 1b or 1c are asked to pre-register with the Virginia Department of Health online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
“Once you preregister, Valley Health will reach out to you directly to schedule your appointment,” the health system said in a statement.
Valley Health’s vaccination sites are in Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock and Page County.
Phase 1c essential workers include the fields of:
• Energy.
• Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers).
• Housing and construction.
• Food service.
• Transportation and logistics.
• Institutions of higher education faculty/staff.
• Finance.
• Information technology and communication.
• Media.
Also included are legal services, public safety (such as engineers) and other public health workers.
For more information on who qualifies under 1c, visit valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations.
Virginia’s three phases of essential workers aim to vaccinate people most at risk of serious illness from the virus and essential workers who most contribute to a functioning society.
Phase 1a includes first responders, people 65 and older and those living or working in long-term care facilities.
Phase 1b includes teachers and other childcare staff, people age 16 to 64 with an underlying medical condition and the following essential workers:
• Police, fire, and hazmat.
• Corrections and homeless shelter workers.
• Food and agriculture (including veterinarians).
• Manufacturing workers.
• Grocery store workers.
• Public transit workers.
• Mail carriers (USPS and private).
• Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers).
• Clergy/faith leaders.
• Janitorial/cleaning staff.
Following those three phases, Virginia officials plan to expand into Phase 2, which encompasses the general public. Gov. Ralph Northam has said he expects that to happen by May 1.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that 29,739 more people statewide received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, for a total of 2,069,176 people (or 24.2% of the population.) Additionally, 19,678 more people have been fully vaccinated, totaling 1,133,834.
The Lord Fairfax Health District reports that 52,708 people (or 22%) have received at least one vaccine dose, an increase of 138, and that 37,086 are fully vaccinated, up 199.
Winchester has reported 10,501 total doses (a decrease of 164 as of Monday), along with 4,438 people fully vaccinated (down seven).
Frederick County reported 31,222 doses administered (up 301) and 13,472 people fully vaccinated (up 86).
Clarke County reported 6,237 doses (up 31) and 2,809 fully vaccinated (up 23).
Shenandoah County reported 17,545 doses (up 63) and 7,488 fully vaccinated (up 51).
Page County reported 8,223 doses (up 29) and 3,650 fully vaccinated (up 12).
Warren County reported 11,638 doses (up 55) and 5,229 fully vaccinated (up 34).
While many states are vaccinating everyone, Virginia led by the worst governor in history, continues to lead from behind. I am counting down the days until we are rid of that clown. His priorities are killing babies, raising taxes for fake road improvements, letting felons vote, and making weed legal. How pathetic.
