WINCHESTER — Valley Health’s annual Community Wellness Festival starts today, offering free and lower cost health screenings.
What was, in the past, a single-day event has exploded into eight days of health-related events during the last two years.
The festival will take place in a storefront between Victoria's Secret and LensCrafters at Apple Blossom Mall beginning today and running through March 26. Guests arriving before 10 a.m. should use the H&R Block mall entrance. The schedule includes:
• Heart attack risk program with Valley Health Wellness Services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A 12-hour fast is required beforehand. Schedule your screening here: https://tinyurl.com/y4mc7hss.
• Wellness checks for kids with Shenandoah University Nursing from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Blood glucose and blood pressure screenings with Shenandoah University Nursing, Patient Education and Medication Review and Shenandoah University School of Pharmacy from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
• Cardiovascular EKG screenings and hands only CPR training with Valley Health Heart & Vascular on Saturday. Schedule your EKG screening here: https://tinyurl.com/2p85n6uk.
• Also on Saturday, there will be carotid screening times. Schedule a screening at https://tinyurl.com/bx73z6ds.
• The Lord Fairfax Health Department will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations on site each day.
