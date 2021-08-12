FRONT ROYAL — Valley Health employees opposed to the medical services provider’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate went on strike this week.
A handful of nurses who work for the medical system gathered along U.S. 340-522 south in Warren County near Valley Health’s Urgent Care center in Crooked Run Plaza on Wednesday. Nurses held signs in protest of Valley Health’s mandate that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.
Valley Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nantz issued a statement in response to the opposition by some employees to the vaccine requirement.
“Throughout the pandemic we have taken all available precautions to protect our patients and caregivers,” Nantz states. “Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, we have implemented a policy to require vaccination for all employees, contractors, and physicians — this safety standard has been adopted by hundreds of other healthcare organizations and endorsed by over 50 health professions organizations.
“This requirement is no different than any other safety standard we have, it is not a matter of individual choice, it is a policy,” the statement reads. “Those who choose to not embrace this standard will not be able to provide care at Valley Health.”
Each nurse at the gathering said they knew the risk and likely would lose their jobs by refusing to receive the vaccine. One man participated on behalf of his wife who feared attending the event. Each of the four nurses at the picket site said they would continue wearing masks and follow safety protocols in place since the early days of the pandemic rather than take the vaccine.
Each of the nurses also said they’ve contracted and recovered from COVID-19 though none needed hospitalization. The nurses agreed that Valley Health should take into consideration the fact that, as a result of contracting the virus, they have the antibodies to fight the disease and do not need the vaccine.
Nurse practitioner Katie Hart said she lives in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and works at Valley Health’s Urgent Care facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Hart has worked for Valley Health for nine years. Registered Nurse Brittany Watson works in the psychiatric intake department at Winchester Medical Center.
“We’re probably more worried about the mandate than anything else and I don’t feel like we’re getting informed consent,” Hart said. “If you’re forced to do something, then that violates your informed consent.
“When you talk about evidence-based practice, it’s a big buzzword in health care these days,” Hart said.
Evidence-based practice covers the best medical research, clinician expertise and patient preferences, Hart explained.
“So if you don’t have all three of those things, I don’t believe you’re doing evidence-based practice,” Hart said. “Nurses are patients, too. When I’m at my office every day, it doesn’t mean my choices don’t matter.”
Hart noted her concerns about the vaccine, which has yet to receive full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. She added that the FDA does pull medications off the market that were initially approved and promoted.
Valley Health is pushing only the vaccine and not recommending that employees take other steps to stay healthy such as diet and exercise, Watson said.
“Threatening our livelihood is not consent,” Watson said. “They won’t budge on anything.”
Hart noted that Valley Health officials say the mandate serves to protect patient safety. Hart said the fall-out from the mandate and Valley Health losing medical staff would compromise patient safety. If a patient gets hurt as a result of a lack of trained personnel, the fault falls on nurses and other employees, not Valley Health administrators, Hart said.
Some of the nurses at the picket site accused Valley Health officials of not listening to them or taking their concerns seriously.
Watson pointed out that nurses and other personnel, especially workers in the emergency departments, urgent centers and intensive care units, continued to work at the medical facilities throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve done everything they’ve asked us to do,” Hart said.
Jasmine Caison works as a certified nurse assistant at Valley Health’s Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
“I feel like everybody should have a choice,” Caison said. “We go by our patients’ rights. I mean, we don’t have any rights here. It’s either you get the vaccine or you lose your job.”
Laura Clanton works at the Urgent Care center in the Crooked Run Plaza. Clanton worked previously at Winchester Medical Center. Clanton said she also has concerns about the possible side effects of the vaccine, especially as a nursing mother.
“I realize, personally, that freedom does go both ways ... so, as a company, if they would like all their employees to be vaccinated, I guess that is their choice,” Clanton said. “I just feel it’s a shame that we’ve been given such a short notice for a vaccine that has not been fully FDA-approved.
“I don’t agree with the mandate so I am on strike,” Clanton said. “It’s our freedom to picket so I’m just trying to stand up for what I believe in.”
The participants said attorney and Front Royal Town Councilman E. Scott Lloyd represents the group of employees on strike. Lloyd pushed council members to enact a local ordinance meant to prohibit employers in town limits from using the vaccine as a condition of employment. Council members voted down the ordinance, arguing that the town could not enforce such a law. Lloyd said by email Wednesday that he did not have any comments at this time.
Valley Health has joined a growing number of medical care providers across the county mandating that their employees get vaccinated.
Quit quoting NEWSMAX
Valley Health is a non-union institution in a Right-to-work state. I find it humorous that these Trump supporters are now trying to unionize and striking over a vaccine that will help keep their patients and family members safe. I’m pretty sure that it’s going to be hard to find a medical union that’s anti-vaccine.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Fire them and replace them with employees who understand science. They aren't entitled to spread disease to patients and co-workers.
I agree with you totally.
They've already had covid. And now we have the CDC (who has been wrong more than they have been rigth this last year and a half) telling everyone that it could be vaccinated people spreading covid. Go figure
slowe - You are exactly correct. Vaccinate!!! Vaccinate!!! Vaccinate!!!
“ If you’re forced to do something, then that violates your informed consent.”. The problem is that you are mis-informed! One would think that educated nurses would appreciate and accept the science of this vaccine. AND that they would be the best role-models for healthy behaviors and choices. It still boggles my m ind that medical personal would object to this vaccine. Despite full FDA approval, which is forthcoming, millions and millions have taken it, have had few and insignificant bad effects and it has saved millions and millions of lives and and prevented hospitalizations! These nurses must have other reasons - psychological emotional reasons. I would not want them near me or working in any hospital. THey are, Wrong, dangerous, and because of their CHOICE, should loose their jobs.
Few & insignificant? Deaths have been very few but I hardly call that insignificant. Myocarditis is teenage boys is hardly insignificant. I agree all healthcare professionals should be vaccinated but insulting their intellect or mental status isn’t a good look.
Dr. Stock was also on Newsmax Wednesday afternoon at approx 2:42pm.
FYI ... Dr. Daniel Stock Interviewed on Tucker Carlson
Fast forward to segment 26:34 ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ddv6NpYxEcxW/?fbclid=IwAR3qoXERfoSv8t_wDTphVSEnhY8jD3W1lGpJXBBzqZPFl0ZqZ7OMKyuONJM
For some unknown reason, The WincStar will not allow this to go to the "print" edition???
What happened to the flu in 2020?
It's been here all along, it didn't go anywhere according to information obtained from the CDC as stock clinics were not able to distinguish between the flu and COVID.
So ... the flu in 2020 got tagged as COVID!
"CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu"
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the "influenza season" draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday, July 21st it will withdrawal its request for the "Emergency Use Authorization" of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths. But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.
There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.
The CDC urged laboratories to "save both time and resources" by introducing kits that can determine and distinguish a positive test for the coronavirus and flu."CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses," the agency said Wednesday.
Laboratories will have until the close of 2021 before the CDC officially withdrawals its Emergency Use Authorization of the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
Final Flu Season Metrics 2020/21:
Each flu season, the CDC tracks a few important metrics that help tell the story of how severe the current flu season is compared to previous seasons. Here are a few numbers to sum up the 2020/2021 flu season, running from October 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
Mortality - The PIC mortality rate is the rate of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19. This year, the majority of PIC deaths were due to COVID-19. 646 deaths were attributed to the flu.
Pediatric Deaths - Pediatric deaths are the number of deaths of people under the age of 18. In 2019/20, there were 195 pediatric deaths. There was one pediatric death during the 2020/21 season
Final 2019/20 Flu Numbers:
The final data on flu season 2019/2020 was released by the CDC in April as COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the United States.
Between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the flu resulted in:
39 to 56 million illnesses
410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations
24,000 to 62,000 deaths
195 pediatric deaths
Sources:
https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/01/flu-season-2020
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
This is a right-to-work state: they're not on strike, they are ditching work.
Like the Texas Democrats who fled to D.C and spread Covid? They ditched work and will not be arrested upon return. I think they should be treated like the Jan. 6 rioters and just let them sit in jail for months and months.
[thumbup]
