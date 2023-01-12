WINCHESTER — The nonprofit Valley Makers Association (VMA) is hosting workshops again and is partnering with Winchester poet John Berry to offer two workshops on how to hand-publish your own book.
The sessions, titled "The Art of Bookcraft," are structured to appeal to DIYers, hobbyists and writers, offering an inexpensive alternative to self-publishing.
"For us, we are reentering that educational workshop arena after COVID with these sessions," said Ryan Hall of VMA.
The workshops are today and Jan. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 960 Baker Lane. The cost is $100.
Berry, 56, will lead the sessions. He has published a number of books through New York-based Foothills Publishing in the poetry-chapbook vein. He also has appeared on the show "The Poet and the Poem" with Maryland's poet laureate Grace Cavalieri and is a member of the Poetry Society of Virginia as well as a performance poet
In the sessions, Berry will provide information on how to publish your own books of poems, short works of fiction or family memoirs. Participants will learn how to make attractive, high-quality books and journals and will assemble, bind and trim a blank journal to take home.
"This will give people an inexpensive and easy-to-learn method to publish their own book. It's not just about the cost but total creative control," Berry said.
Stitched and bound with the papers nested together, "It looks nice and holds together really well," Berry said of these hand-made books, even without publishing software.
"When I began making these books and found out how inexpensive they are to make, I started to send them out to people. It has done amazing things for my exposure as a writer," he said.
"The Broken Poem and Other Strange Ideas about God" is the title of the poems most recently distributed by Berry. Participants in the sessions will leave with a copy of the chapbook, plus the formula to architect their own. Excerpts from the chapbook's metaphysical poems have appeared in publications such as the WestVirginiaVille.
"Our true common ground is our relationship to beauty, the recognition of things like darkness and light," Berry said of the poems. "I put a lot of care into my choice of rhythm. They are also humorous at times."
VMA was launched locally in 2014 as a part of the national makerspace movement. It hosts workshops and operates a warehouse space for hobbyists and makers on Baker Lane. Members pay a monthly $40 fee and have access to a full woodworking shop, 3D printers, a laser engraver and other tools.
For more information about the workshops or VMA, email info@valleymakers.com.
Berry's website is https://thesockdrawerpoet.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.