STRASBURG — Valley Milk Products has ceased operations to allow for repairs and an investigation into a July 30 boiler explosion.
According to Assistant Shenandoah County Fire Marshal Joe Loving, the plant is closed for anywhere between six to 24 months.
A preliminary investigation found that the explosion occurred in one of the plant’s two boilers that are essential for operations, Loving said. Further safety tests are being conducted.
Boilers are supposed to be inspected every year, he said, and the boiler that exploded was last inspected in April.
Loving explained that some maintenance documents were found and showed standard repairs were made to the boiler in July.
Insurance companies with policies for the boiler, the plant and a neighboring shopping center that was damaged from the blast are involved in the investigation, along with the Department of Labor, Loving said.
The timeline for how long plant the could be closed is for coordinating the investigation and making repairs to the building, he said.
Temporary repairs to where the explosion happened were made and the building was deemed structurally sound, Loving added.
The plant’s 18 employees are still working there, with some taking on security roles for the building, Loving added. Administrative employees are still able to access their offices, he said.
“Thank God,” Loving said about how there were no injuries in the explosion. Nobody was in the building at the time of the explosion and there were no injuries that required more than an on-scene evaluation.
The business had been fully cooperative with the investigation, Loving said.
Amanda Culp, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association’s director of communications and member relations, stated in an email that the company intends to reach out to citizens who live nearby and were evacuated as well as first responders.
“It is in our DNA to be a cooperative that communities want to have in their midst,” Culp said.
The explosion at the plant located at the corner of East King Street and Acton Place was reported around 3:39 a.m. July 30. Ammonia, which is used as a cooling agent at the plant, leaked from pipes that became compromised from the explosion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.