THE LEFT COAST — If it’s July, it must be Vacation Time for the O’Connors, which also means a column or three dedicated to our meanderings. A goodly number of folks inform me they enjoy these travel pieces, so I keep on doing them.
This year’s travelogue will, I confess, be a mixed bag. Not that we didn’t have a good time — we pretty much always do — but because we spent a week on, well, if not alien soil, then terra not so firma, given its precarious tectonic status and its anything-goes lifestyle.
Yes, we “vay-cayed,” as they say, in California, which is now largely known — particularly among the younger set — as “Cali.”
While Toni had spent some time in “Cali” back in her younger days, I had never so much as put a foot down on California soil, save for a short walk around LAX about 15 years ago. Surprisingly, I was not totally turned off. Walking through the USS Midway or driving past Marine Corps Air Station Miramar was sufficient to evoke positive feelings. Anything military has the potential to do that — to me, at least.
But there was more than “Top Gun” and old aircraft carriers to make a case or at least try to — for California. The missions, for instance. I was blessed to tour the most famous of them all — San Juan de Capistrano, to which the swallows return every year on the Feast of St. Joseph (March 19).
The famed Santa Monica Pier looks much as it does on TV, the Ferris wheel dominating the sea-swept amalgam of delights, but Paradise Cove up the coast in Malibu disappointed — largely, I suspect, because Jim Rockford (or even his trailer) does not live there anymore.
A close Danville buddy, Steve Bird, who lived in San Diego as a pup, calls it “the greatest city on Earth”— and, for him, it most likely is. Childhood memories, like summertime songs, are usually the sweetest.
We, too, found San Diego memorable, but not in the way Steve does; that would be impossible. But Old Town is enchanting, and Little Italy is one huge aroma of culinary delights. And the Midway is there as is Ted Williams’ boyhood home, a private residence which I actually got to see and snap.
But we didn’t stay in San Diego, but rather in Escondido, in the the original Lawrence Welk resort (No, “champagne music” did not greet us when we checked in, but the sprawling resort was about the greenest place we saw).
When Ol’ Mr. ‘Onah, Two-ah, Three-ah” decided to dabble in real estate there, we dare say Interstate 15 did not cut through the terrain about a half-mile away. We drank our coffee each day to the sight of semis rumbling in the distance.
Which brings us to the other — the omnipresent — side of “Cali.” For example, freeways: At the hours we traveled, we saw but the possibility of freeway mania. Or “brownfields”: In early-to-mid July, they were ubiquitous.
And then, there’s LA, where we toured for a day — starting with the standard shot of the “Hollywood Sign,” which we learned could best be taken from the upper level of a Home Depot parking deck.
Nor would any trip be complete without a stroll past Grauman’s Chinese Theater along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (The two Star pictures I took were those of an odd-lot duo: James Garner and Greta Garbo).
But what truly caught our eye was a sliver of daily life that is Tinseltown. For starters, we got hustled, by an unknown dude trying to give away his freshly wrapped comedy CD for free — that is, until he hooked you with a request (demand?) for a cash payment. We managed not to get hooked.
Close by, there was some guy giving free hugs — but for what in return (there’s always a catch) we never could determine. Perhaps a visit to his cannabis cache, a product whose “recreational” legality is hailed on billboards.
All this was enough for us skedaddle back to Escondido — or at least to an In-and-Out Burger or a Del Taco (great fast-food joints) — and eventually back here, to home, sweet home.
