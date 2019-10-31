STEPHENS CITY — It is not quite to the point of the fictional Scarlet Pimpernel — that is, “You see him here; you see him there; those Frenchies see him everywhere ...”
No, not quite, but those homemade (usually) repositories on poles that bring to mind birdhouses on steroids are seen more around the city and Frederick County these days. One friend, Larry Sullivan (son of the late Buzz), has spread his wooden wealth on his Front Royal Pike property and beyond. And churches have taken to putting them up to help spread the Word.
A hint of what of I am talking about? Larry’s trademark question is: “What are you reading today?”
A sufficient clue? Perhaps. I’m speaking of those “free lending libraries” that stand unobtrusively on patches of earth near sidewalks both within Winchester and outside the city limits. Actually, I am focusing on one such “library” which just took form outside Stephens City United Methodist Church on Main Street.
Though the idea of Cathy Barley, formerly the church’s youth leader and now head of its missions committee, this “library” was a community project — as are many things, it seems, at the church. Cathy told me she purchased the material for the “building” and then enlisted the aid of Ronald Vickers, technology teacher at Sherando High, for construction purposes.
“He did a beautiful job,” Cathy says. “I am now asking for donations for Christian-based books. ... It’s just another way to reach out to the community at no cost to us.”
Books are beginning to fill the shelved library, complete with labels providing information about the church. “We want to be an inviting church,” Cathy adds.
“Inviting,” in this case, means “busy.” Outreach happens daily, as STUMC boasts a pre-school and day-care program, a senior center, a food pantry, and a Caring Ladies group. It also participates, Cathy says, in the WATTS program, in which churches open their doors to the homeless during the late-fall and winter months.
Cathy, though, has bigger goals in mind as missions chair. She’s currently negotiating with REACH Mission Trips to dispatch their volunteers to Stephens City. Though REACH may have started in a man’s garage more than 20 years ago, this is no longer a small-bore operation, as more 300 volunteers, Cathy says, descend upon a community to fix, repair, renovate, reclaim, and restore. REACH’s equipment comes a week early, but the volunteers remain on site for just the same amount of time.
Cathy, not one to reach out without experiencing, served as a behind-the-scenes “troubleshooter” at a sprawling REACH undertaking in Uniontown, Pa., that featured 26 teams and 26 individual projects.
Thus, she knows what stands between her church and the fruition of this dream. Principally, housing. There are simply not many facilities capable of putting up 300 to 400 volunteers. She’s currently talking to two local academic entities in hopes of sealing a deal to bring REACH to the Valley. But as she told me earlier this month, today — the last day of October — may be the last day a contract could be signed ensuring the presence of the volunteers in 2021. If this does not transpire, Cathy and the church will step back and try for 2022. Bringing this dream to reality is at least a two-year operation.
“This was a God moment when I found it, an answer to a prayer,” Cathy says. “Now it looks like we’ll have to wait a year. But God put this on my heart. We just don’t know when it will happen.”
But as sure as the church’s bell tower commands Main Street, a “lending library” dispenses books to the willing reader. The “reaching out” continues, always.
