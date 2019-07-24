SAN DIEGO — During our recent trip to "Cali" (the native abbreviation for California), we did all the standard things — which meant that, despite our earnest efforts we stood out as tourists, albeit not quite as obvious as a sore thumb.
So, as you may have suspected — but which I neglected to mention last week — we visited the San Diego Zoo and its Safari component. Great stuff — having a staredown with a cheetah at 20-25 feet (glass included).
Even the electric scooters, provided for public use at a price (unknown, maybe free?) were sort of a tourist attraction — mainly because they were everywhere, as if their users grew tired of riding them and just ditched them.
But since 1994, the city has been home to a floating (but thoroughly anchored) museum — the aircraft carrier USS Midway, a 47-year veteran of the seas, decommissioned as a vessel of war (and peace) in 1992 and re-dedicated. Walking the decks — there are 18 of them, equivalent to a 20-story building — you're seldom inhibited by plexiglas barriers of the "Look, but don't touch" sort. Patrons are encouraged to test the life of a seaman, so they are given free rein to climb into a bunk (comfortable?), walk up to the chow line and check out the menu for dinner (officers did eat better than swabbies), or turn the wheels and dials that provided direction and speed to the carrier.
The tours are not guided. Visitors are given audio instruments that can be activated in most every room of the massive ship. Still, much of your time is spent navigating the close quarters of the Midway — thankfully, it seemed a relatively slow day — with your goal being to step through the Navy's oval doors between sections without tripping and/or banging your head.
Along the way, you learn "Midway by the numbers" — When full, the carrier weighed almost 70,000 tons, run by 12 boilers and four turbines. It could hold about 5,500 men, who consumed 10 tons of food daily (or 13,000 meals). And for a truly staggering statistic, when the Midway was at sea, between 35,000 and 40,000 eggs were en route to her kitchens at any given time of the day. Finally, the flight deck measured 4.02 acres.
Which brings us to the Midway's reason for being — planes. The carrier was aptly named. Originally pegged as the Minnesota, there was such a hue-and-cry from veterans of the Battle of Midway, which had taken place less than a year-and-a-half earlier, that when the new carrier was laid down for construction at Newport News in 1943, it was destined to be named for the battle that turned the tide in the Pacific during World War II. Largest ship in the world until 1955, she saw action during the Vietnam War and was the flagship for operations in Operation Desert Storm.
Home to planes when in commission, the Midway remains so today — on both her flight and hangar decks. Wander around and you can see one of the early heroes of World War II (the Grumman F6F Hellcat, or advance in history a few years and witness the glories of the F-14 Tomcat).
The plane that touched me the most was not even commissioned. The back story: In the last hectic days of Saigon, helicopter pilots tirelessly brought many refugees to ships waiting in the South China Sea, the Midway included.
Amidst all this chaos, a Republic of Vietnam Air Force major, Buang-Ly, crammed his wife and five children into his two-seat Cessna O-1 Bird Dog and took off from Con Son Island. Successfully evading enemy fire, he steered the overloaded plane to the South China Sea, where he found the Midway and began to circle overhead with his landing lights on.
Buang-Ly's gas gauge was dropping, but the crew on the Midway could not establish radio contact, even on emergency frequencies. But when a spotter noticed at least four people in the small plane, all thoughts of forcing the pilot to ditch the Cessna alongside the Midway were squelched.
The task at hand was to get the small plane on a deck crowded with helicopters and material. Buang-Ly, in a note floated to the flight deck on a low pass, said he could land his plane if given extra room. Capt. Larry Chambers, commander of the Midway, did not hesitate: Any chopper that could not be quickly and safely moved out of Buang-Ly's way would be jettisoned.
With every hand on duty (and some who weren't), proper space was cleared, and even after another crisis was resolved — five more helicopters landed, only to be scuttled — Buang-Ly landed his plane about as perfectly as possible before, as Chambers said, "a wildly cheering, arms-waving flight-deck crew."
