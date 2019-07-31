SAN DIEGO — 4121 Utah St. — a modest home for a boy and later a man of immodest talents.
I never saw him play, but because the man who grew up there, in that shotgun “California bungalow,” still means so much to me as a baseball fan, I saved this third vacation chronicle for last because anything else would be anticlimactic.
We found Utah Street without any trouble, but didn’t stay long — just enough for me to get photos from as many angles as possible from the sidewalk. Any photo was difficult to take because the front of the house is almost totally shielded by a huge bush or small tree now considerably overgrown. In fact, I was fortunate enough to have seen a picture of the domicile on Google, so I knew what I was looking for.
So when we wheeled off El Cajon Boulevard, the 100-year-old house, although so much like all the other older workingman homes lining the street, presented itself, though it gave no indication — no sign, no plaque — that the finest left-handed hitter in baseball history (and maybe the finest period) honed his swing for hours in the tiny backyard.
As with so many things in the Great Man’s life, this white vinyl-sided home does not come at you squarely, but rather at 6’s and 7’s, keeping you at arm’s length while you yearn for more than a mere snapshot from the far side of a cyclone fence protecting a postage-stamp front yard in need of a lawnmower. Babe Ruth was more iconic, but similarly idiosyncratic — the exact details of his childhood a mystery until recently — but nonetheless his childhood home in Baltimore is a museum, nearly a shrine.
So why not for Ted Williams — hero of two wars, John Wayne’s screen persona in real life? Well, that’s the story of “The Kid,” subject of myriad biographies, but still an icon who always leaves you wanting more. And when “more” comes, it’s in the form of a severed head in a cryogenic tank.
For all his notoriety and the fascination of the literati — i.e., John Updike: “Gods do not answer letters” — his life is far from an open book, but rather a closed one, opened briefly one page at a time. To preserve a mystery, or to protect the privacy he treasured until the last years of his life?
The house at 4121 Utah almost stands guard to its famous inhabitant. Yes, it provides proof positive that greatness often hails from meek and unassuming surroundings, but why can’t its doors be thrust open to bear witness to this verity?
As Leigh Montville wrote in his autobiography of Williams, a city firefighter, as of 2004, had lived in the house for 28 years (and may still reside there); his one hope was that some “Teddy Ballgame” admirer or baseball fan with deep pockets would purchase the home with many antique features — the kitchen and bathroom fixtures date back to Ted’s day — and turn it into a diamond fan’s delight.
No such interest has surfaced, which speaks to the anomaly of Williams’ life: Boston, where he made his fame, and the rest of New England that reveled in it, has embraced the Williams’ legend (to the extent he allowed it), but he remains comparatively overlooked in his first home (though San Diego does have an expressway named for him).
There may be a rub and a reason for this: Ted Williams, after heading east, was a San Diegoan merely by birth certificate. What’s more, the house on Utah Street, as the firefighter told Montville, gave Williams the willies. After all, it was where his detached father Sam came home drunk and his devout mother May left him and brother Danny alone for hours as she tended to her duties as a Salvation Army worker.
So 4121 Utah was not a happy home. “This house, Ted didn’t like it at all,” the firefighter said. So maybe this is why Fate, karma, whatever, is telling us to leave well enough alone.
