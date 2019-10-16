“Sometimes on a crisp fall night, I’ll stop in my tracks
When I hear the cheers from a game, it takes me back
To a man who said he never met a man he didn’t like
I can still hear his voice, hear it on the wind
On Friday nights.”
— Allen Kave and Chris Kave, “Friday Nights”
BERRYVILLE — Rachel Pierce Newell so loves that chorus — for she, too, can hear that voice “in the wind” And in her own soul.
This love is almost primal, for the words of the chorus speak of a man Rachel loved behind measure — her father, H.B. (for Hersie Beale) Pierce Jr., known to most all in Clarke County and elsewhere as “Hammer” — and were written by a dear childhood friend (and his son) she had known since the second grade, Allen Kave.
But the words — the initial lines of the first verse — gave Rachel pause when Allen electronically sent her his paean to the “voice of the (Clarke County) Eagles” long after “Hammer” had stepped down from the press box.
¤¤¤
Rachel was not surprised to hear from Allen, though as many friends do they had gone their separate ways since high school. But they both still held an affinity for music — Rachel as a teacher and a singer, Allen as a guitarist and country-western songwriter.
Although Allen, still sore and banged-up from a gridiron beating administered by mighty Handley, escorted Rachel to Clarke County’s homecoming dance in 1967 over which she reigned as queen, the real link between the two friends may have been a mutual affection for “Hammer.”
Deeper into “Friday Nights,” Allen implies that Rachel’s dad was like a second father to him when he writes, “He was the man that folks turned to when they needed a helping hand/Even bailed me out one night when I was afraid to call my dad.” Such advice, such help, Rachel told me, was not infrequent.
Still, for Rachel, the beginning of “Friday Nights” did not evoke images of her dad, as Allen wrote of Thursday-night pep talks and a man who could throw a football a “country mile.” Maybe he could, but “Hammer” was a diminutive man who barely scaled 130 pounds when he tried out for football at Virginia Tech right before World War II.
But, on that rainy April Friday, as Rachel cared for her widowed mother Ann, who was “going through a hard time,” Allen and Chris’ next two lines caught her in her throat: “He did play-by-play for the high-school games every Friday night under the lights/Don’t know how he got the nickname ‘Hammer,’ but it fit him just right.”
Rachel, her mom’s “go-to girl,” was “in charge” and perhaps preoccupied. So, as she says, at first, “I didn’t recognize it being about Dad ... I didn’t get it.”
But then the tell-tale words came and “the floodgates opened”; tears flowed freely as Rachel realized “this was about Dad, and Allen wrote it from the heart ... This was obviously written by a man who knew Dad 50 years ago.” But a man, as Allen writes in the song’s bridge, who “made sure I played hard, so he’d call out my name.”
¤¤¤
“Hammer” Pierce — family man, Army veteran, financial planner, Clarke County supervisor, voice of the Eagles, and all-around man among men — passed away on Dec. 21, 2007, at the age of 85.
But his spirit lives on — in the effervescent Rachel, of course, but also in her younger brother, Rodney, or Rod, who Rachel says is every bit “the ham” the Hammer was. He works for Quarles Petroleum and his passion, says his sister, is the Clarke County Fair, one of the best little fairs in the land.
Every so often Rod must speak, and over the public-address system, no less. “He’s the guy,” Rachel says warmly of her little brother, “who you’ll hear saying ‘Testing No. 3, testing No. 3.”
Not play-by-play, for sure, but just enough of Hammer to catch on the wind of a sultry August night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.