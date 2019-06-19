BEDFORD — On July 17, 1944, the telegrams began pouring into the cramped little Western Union office pigeonholed in the back of Green’s Drugstore. All Betty Teass, the young woman who operated the machine, had to see was a Bedford name and the word “sympathy” in the first sentence of the telegram — and she would know another Bedford boy had died, another friend or acquaintance had fallen on D-Day at Omaha Beach.
All the telegrams bringing such sad news did not arrive that day, though it nonetheless earned the title “The Day That Bedford Fell To Their Knees.” In all 23 telegrams fell beneath Betty Teass’ reddened eyes — 19 announcing the deaths of men who had died in the first wave, pressed up against the Vierville draw; two more who died later on D-Day; and an additional two killed later in the Normandy campaign.
For a store for years dedicated to healing, Green’s, for at least a few weeks, became an overarching symbol of death, of the passing of a generation of young men who knew its walls well as a gathering place, a date spot, and along with the high school, one of the hubs of their universe.
They’d love to see the old store now at the corner of Main and Bridge streets, for once again it is a place meant for gathering, though not in sorrow but in awe and remembrance. Under the careful and caring eyes of Ken and Linda Parker, it’s now the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
The center’s creation is one of the seminal points in latter-day Bedford history — history that speaks to a town arising and recovering. Along with the re-activation of Company A, devastated at D-Day, by Capt. Elisha “Ray” Nance, one of the survivors; and the spot-on decision to place the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, the opening of the Tribute Center back in April marked a recognition on the part of the townspeople that it was time to, as Mr. Parker says, “stop waddling in grief” and live again.
The process, in truth, had been going on for some time, but not until the grandchildren of Company A and the “Greatest Generation” heeded the Parkers’ request and ventured to their attics and secret places to bring their ancestors’ treasures back to the light of day. And so in the Tribute Center, visitors can see Elmere Wright’s pitcher’s mitt, the one the St. Louis Browns’ farmhand wore game after game when the 116th Regiment, of which Company A was a part, won the regimental baseball championship its leadership organized. Wright would never pitch in serious competition again.
Especially generous with its memorabilia was the Fellers’ family, whose son and brother, Taylor, commanded Company A. Included, for example, were a series of his report cards back from grade school (He was a fine student!).
Finally, some of the treasures and mementos lent themselves well to Ken Parker’s staccato style of story-telling. One story centered around two watches — one owned by Ray Nance and the other by John “Jack” Reynolds, the smallest but fastest man in the company who had been designated the unit’s runner.
Well, just before the invasion, Reynolds realized he had no watch to synchronize if he were to be running messages. Nance told him not to worry, and the next day went to the PX specifically to pick up two items, one of which was a watch. Nance put the watch on.
Later, at a gathering of the company, Reynolds saw the new timepiece on Nance and wondered if it were not meant for him. Nance said, “Sure, it is,” and gave it to Reynolds, who later on D-Day, was killed by German fire.
Ray Nance, who fortunately kept his old watch, died a (relatively) short time ago at the age of 94, the last of the Bedford Boys to leave the hills of Central Virginia.
Both watches now occupy an honored space in the Tribute Center at Green’s Drugstore.
