Marshall’s fountain: Silent until spring
“In the middle of Huntington, W.Va., there is a river. Next to this river, there is a steel mill. And next to the steel mill, there is a school. In the middle of this school, there is a fountain. Each year, on the exact same day, at the exact same hour … the water to this fountain is turned off. And in this moment, once every year … throughout the town, throughout the school … time stands still.”
— Annie Cantrell (Kate Mara) introducing “We Are Marshall” (2006)
“Time stands still” . . . “We will never forget” . . . “Ashes to glory . . . We Are Marshall.”
Sometimes on this date, I remember it almost as if happened yesterday, when my father and I heard the news over the radio that the plane carrying the Marshall football team and staff and a host of their supporters (mostly civic leaders) had clipped trees and crashed into a hillside near Kenova, W.Va., just two miles short of Tri-State Airport. That was 49 years ago.
And sometimes the date passes without notice, even though I follow the Thundering Herd, my wife’s alma mater. This is one of those years I didn’t “forget,” perhaps because Toni is at home in West Virginia, trying to put her childhood home — her mother lives with us now — in order.
Huntington, though, is but 70 miles or so away from East Bank, and today I figure she should take a break — and witness an event she, a proud Daughter of Marshall, has never been fortunate to see, even as a student who matriculated three years after the crash.
Today, after all, is the “exact same day” described by the fictional (composite character) Annie Cantrell when, “at the exact same hour” (noon), the water at the Memorial Fountain, which honors the 75 victims killed that day in 1970 in the worst tragedy in American sports history, is turned off until spring. She needs to go; I hope she does.
As I may have mentioned in a Valley Pike some years back, probably after Toni and I saw a special premiere of “We Are Marshall” in Martinsburg in 2006, the plane crash hit my corner of Northern New Jersey, right across from New York City, particularly hard. We lost three players (quarterback Ted Shoebridge, kicker Marcelo Lajterman, and running back Art Harris) and one parent (Art Harris Sr.)
I was tangentially touched by the tragedy. Teddy Shoebridge was four years older than I, and the closest thing to a sports god in our area — a three-sport athlete who perhaps was a better catcher than a quarterback. But Marshall, intent on making a recruiting imprint in Northern Jersey, came a-callin’ and our resident Golden Boy decided to cast his fate with a once-troubled program back on its way up under Coach Rick Tolley. And he, in turn, encouraged his Lyndhurst High buddy Lajterman to join him.
Harris lived but a long spiral away, in Passaic, across the river of the same name. He was the latest star at the high school that had produced, among others, Ohio State and Oakland Raider standout Jack Tatum.
I resided on the outer edges of Rutherford near heavily traveled N.J. 3, a short walk from Lyndhurst. And while I did not know Ted or the family’s middle son, Tommy, personally, I did play a considerable amount of pick-up basketball with Terry, the family’s youngest boy. This was a year or two after Ted had been killed and Terry, though one heckuva hoopster, still seemed to carry the scars of his brother’s untimely death. And understandably so.
For years, I didn’t think much about Marshall — that is, until I met Toni, who knew some of the principals on the famous “Young Thundering Herd,” which returned football to Marshall under Coach Jack Lengyel the autumn after the crash. It is their story that is told in “We Are Marshall.”
The movie has definitely taken hold in our house, as some of its lines (Tolley: “Tighten those ties, fix those collars . . . We are? (Marshall). Almost home” and Lengyel to his son: “What day is it? (Boy) Game Day. What DAY is it? (Boy) Game Day. OK, you play till the whistle blows.”) are oft-repeated. Toni knows nearly the whole script, having aired the film for her West Virginia history class at Harpers Ferry Middle at the end of the school year.
And me? I know that, just as Rick Tolley ventured into New Jersey for recruits, current Coach Doc Holliday has found gold here in the Northern Valley. For example, Handley lineman Jordan Dowrey, an anchor on the Marshall line for upwards of four years. And now, Nazeeh Johnson, formerly of Millbrook, a ball-hawking defensive back.
Now, they are Marshall.
