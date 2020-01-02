This is a hardly an entertaining, motivational, or uplifting New Year’s Day (or post-New Year’s) Valley Pike, but unfortunately, it could be a common one.
At least for your family. Or my family — whatever nuclear unit I happened to belong to. I simply can’t say “rare is the Christmas that I or some family member get sick, and sick pretty seriously with the flu or some form of the crud.” It just wouldn’t be true. Ever since I was a tyke, we O’Connors have experienced an alarming proclivity to be laid up around the holidays. And I don’t l think we’re alone.
Not to play the role of Johnny Raincloud here, but my wife noted a startling quote from her pastor, the Rev. Keiko Foster of Market Street United Methodist Church. Rev. Foster — or just “Keiko” to most everyone — says statistics indicate that more people die on three days of the year — Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan 1.
Keiko’s explanation should not surprise anyone: People don’t get enough sleep around the holidays, the rush of the season stresses them out, and they tend not to eat right as they hustle and bustle. Finally, there’s the issue of depression: The terminally lonely, for instance, see all the joie de vivre surround them and it tragically becomes too much.
Now, mind you, nothing like this happened to me, Toni, or her 94-year-old mother. Toni and I merely joined the ranks — we have no clue how her mom escaped them — of those who fell victim to the Christmas Collywabbles. Our number for this affliction — usually a passing stomach malady — came up ... again ... this year.
Toni was struck first, feeling puny after a friend’s birthday celebration. Then we had just exchanged presents among ourselves when she became dizzy and nauseated. We were moments from jumping into the car and driving to my sister’s in Hot Springs. Regretfully — as I did not wish to leave my wife home sick — I did go, because she prevailed upon me. After all, my only sibling was awaiting me (initially US) with a full Christmas dinner and a box full of presents. So I went.
That was Wednesday, of course. Toni rebounded well, and I suffered no problems until late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Let’s just say my body starting leaking but not with sweat. My standard digestive orifices just let down their defenses like Banks at First Winchester and Milroy at Second. Over about a 10-hour period, I couldn’t keep anything in me, which elevated Toni’s fear of dehydration (and mine, too) given my medical history.
Fortunately, the onslaught slowed Saturday night and some natural color returned to my face — my lips, Toni said, had nearly turned blue — and I was able to eat and keep it down.
By time the I reached my regular Monday treatment for squamous cell cancer at the Medical Center, I was feeling decently, but not totally — stomach still queasy, very tired, a stiff neck ... but I was eating and drinking. But there was a reason for my disruptive symptoms: My blood pressure had dropped to 89 over 52. Fluids, fluids, fluids before treatment. That seemed to do some trick, as I did not feel as tired and was able to eat a full meal that evening. What’s more, my blood pressure increased to 109 over 65. As expected, though, the fatigue returned somewhat, but I slept without movement until Tuesday morning.
I don’t recount this story for any didactic reason — or because I had nothing else to write about (I could have bored you with my boffo sports weekend; as my teams were succeeding on the field or court, I was succeeding (and sometimes barely, one time not at all) making it to the bathroom.
But no, here’s my reason: I don’t know for sure whether our Yuletide illnesses have a darned thing to do with the season’s “rush, rush, rush,” but I believe they do. Each year, Toni and I vow to start earlier to avoid a frenetic pace, but each year — for whatever the reason, usually all good — we fall short.
The vortex — happy, frenzied, and sometimes maddening — just seems to catch us. And at times, too many times, it catches us in a way that lays us low.
Would we want it any other way? I’m not sure, because often the result is so pleasing, so edifying. But then often, I find myself thinking, “At what price glory? After all, we’re not teenagers or newlyweds anymore. And the so-called ‘Reason for the Season’ never changes. He’s always out there waiting, beckoning, no matter what we do.”
One thing though: I don’t think this Loving God would want us to get sick over him.
