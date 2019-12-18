Christmas traditions
Last night – meaning Tuesday night, of course — I engaged in a most cherished tradition. Cherished not just by me, but by the Rotary Club of Winchester.
Each year at this time individual Rotarians purchase Christmas presents for a child at the William & Henry Evans Home in Winchester. This Yuletide celebration is always our last meeting of the year — and, in my mind (and many other members, I suspect), it’s the best.
I’m not the greatest Rotarian, not by a long shot, but this is a tradition in which I’ve partook for upwards of two decades. I guess I remember when I was a kid, or it could be that Patricia Stiles Simpson, who runs the operation each year, is so easy to work with, or that Marc Jaccard, executive director of the home, is one of the world’s all-time nice guys.
Anyway, last night I was shopping, and reveling in it.
I also, as is my wont during this Present Run, ponder other Christmas traditions of which I’ve heard, or done. I am talking more than just “cookies for Santa and the reindeer,” but rather Christmas customs, however humble or simple, unique to a person or family.
For instance, my wife told me how her brother Dan once received a little boot, resembling one that Santa wears, and each year he would hang it on the tree in hopes of getting a coin or shekel inside it. His sister can’t swear to it, but she thinks her brother was checking the boot well into his adulthood. Sounds like Danny.
As a boy, I was involved in a rather unusual tradition that combined the secular and the religious, but the latter over the former — often to hilarious results.
It all started with a creche and a radiator. Years before I was born, my Grandmother O’Connor (I believe) had given my parents the creche, made in Germany, as either a wedding gift or an early Christmas present. Either way, my grandmother had great taste; she picked a beautiful representation of the Nativity.
And my parents were poised to make good use of it.
Shortly after we moved from Jersey City to Rutherford — I guess I was about five — the tradition started. The radiators in our house, built in the 1920s, were not recessed, but stood on the floor and were covered. They were great spots to sit and get warm on a frigid winter’s day. They were also fine apparatus to test a kid’s willingness to be “nice” rather than “naughty” during the Christmas season.
So every First Sunday of Advent, my Mom and Dad would place Mary and Joseph at one end of the radiator and their future Yuletide home at the other. At the end of each day before I’d go to bed, they would ask me if I had been a “good boy.” They already pretty much knew, as news — even from the nuns and lay teachers — traveled pretty fast in our Catholic neighborhood. So lying was not an option, nor was it ever.
Anyway, if I were, in fact, good, the Holy Couple would get to move a couple of inches up the radiator. If I were moderately bad, maybe just a little punkish, they’d remain at their spot. But if I were really bad, a true stinker who perhaps had mouthed off to a teacher or pulled Patty Tooker’s pigtails, Mary and Joseph would be headed backward. Big time.
In my fourth- and fifth-grade years, they must have thought they were central figures in a tug-of-war or trapped on a sinister amusement park ride. One year, they ended up on the kitchen window sill; in another, they were headed down the basement stairs.
Do I exaggerate? Oh yeah, just a little. I could be troublesome on occasions, particularly in those two mean years, but never so much that Mary and Joseph were abandoned to Algeria. And, if on Christmas Eve, they were only halfway down the radiator, Dad would find some innocent-enough chores for me to do to bring the couple to the first resting place of a Savior.
And when I came downstairs each year to survey my presents, I could never quite believe how they got there. At heart, I suppose, I was an impressionable, rather naive little rotter. Who, by the way, still sets up the same creche every December. No movement required.
