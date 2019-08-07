This one you can blame on my sister. A few weeks back, she introduced me to a Facebook "public section" titled "I Grew Up in Rutherford, N.J."
Now I am hooked on all the memories, old photos, and the "Do You Remembers ...?" Now I can hardly let a day pass by that I don't check in to see if anything new has been posted.
This tells me something I already instinctively know. I only lived there 17 of my current 65 years, but I still consider Rutherford "home." After all, the 17 years there encompassed my childhood. We moved across the Meadowlands from Jersey City when I was four. My parents retired down to Virginia, at my mother's behest and then insistence, when I was 21. Those years (1958-75) encompassed the Golden Age of Being a Kid.
I have lived in some places longer — well, OK, just one, Winchester, my residence for the last 27 years. People ask me if I like it here, and I reply "What's not to like?" The history, the architecture — pretty much first-rate. The people, too. What's more, I found Toni, my life's partner and full-time LPN to my myriad and seemingly ever-growing medical needs, here.
And yet ...
And yet, as with most folks, I suspect, their "home" may be where they hang their hat, but really is where we grow up, come of age. It only makes sense. In the nature-or-nurture argument, if nurture is to be given any credence, the effect of a hometown on personal growth is not to be short-changed.
Rutherford was, by no means, perfect — but little kids or teenagers (especially those who grew up in The Wonder Years) tended not to spot imperfections. They were too busy navigating the vagaries of childhood.
By the same token, nor is Winchester — perfect, that is — though I am sure there are Baby Boomers who believe it is. And justifiably so. It's "home."
That is, if you can find your way in and out of it. "Ah so", you're saying, he's leading us through the back-door to another rant about Winchester's street system and traffic-light operation. Guilty, guilty.
The truth is — particularly if I were single — I would consider moving from Winchester (Wardensville or Capon Bridge, here I come) because of the damnable lights. A pretty flimsy reason, I admit, but as I grow older the lights get under my skin more and more.
I won't even hardly mention "Malfunction Junction," out of a promise to Shenandoah University Vice President Mitch Moore that I'll have something nice to say about "The Junction" before I retire somewhere down the long and winding road. That time has not yet come.
But I still have to live with the traffic lights day in and day out. Like the signal at the eastern end of the Va. 37 South bridge where, at the very least, there should be a blinking amber light allowing the left-hand traffic to exit onto I-81 if no lost and wayward cars are coming westbound on Va. 37. Or the uncalibrated signals on U.S. 11 near Kernstown Commons, where drivers are certain that over the 25 yards (well, maybe 40) between that light and the turn off Va. 37 onto Valley Avenue, the latter will have turned red.
And, finally, just two more: Out in the county, on Va. 277 at Warrior Drive, if you are not one of the first two vehicles waiting to turn on Warrior, "fuhgeddaboutit." You will wait for minutes with no green or blinking lights to provide succor. And, finally, the entire Valley Avenue strip that should be easy to calibrate but somehow always misses the mark. The biggest culprit? That light at Stutzman's (Malloy's, it will always be Stutzman's to me) and Lake Drive, the street whose neighborhood only grants one car access to Valley Avenue, say, every 10 minutes. But that one car is sufficient to tie up traffic at that signal for at least two minutes, maybe three.
Now that I park in the Braddock Street garage, I can take a straight line on Amherst to the underpass of Va. 37 near the hospital. It's one of the best gateways in town — no crazy lights, no "Junctions," no absence of blinkers. Why can't the rest of Winchester be like that? Then maybe I could call the city "home." Almost.
