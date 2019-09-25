Did you ever have the distinct sense of leaving something — or a lot of things — hanging?
For me, when I left The Star for a week of R&R back on Sept. 13, it was more than a “distinct sense,” but rather a lead-pipe certainty I would be leaving obvious stories and columns in the lurch until I came back on the 23rd.
After all, I had attended a number of column- or story-worthy events that weekend that would have to wait for my return. My week of “rest” was pretty much filled up already, so there would be no sneaking a column in on the sly.
I suppose I could have slipped in The Star on Sunday after taking in Professor Carl Ekberg’s riveting lecture on George Washington’s role in “making Winchester” and Winchester’s role in “making Washington.” The lecture, pulled together by event chairman Linda Quynn Ross, was the French & Indian War Foundation’s rhetorical lantern on the city’s 275th birthday.
By program’s end, I was officially on vacation — and I know I would have plenty of opportunity before the 275th year was out to commit some account of Carl’s speech to print.
Anyway, there would be no lack of topics or events on which to expound. That Saturday, the day before, was largely spent in the company of the James Wood Class of 1969, which was sufficiently gracious to invite me to a number of events — their walk down Memory Lane that morning and their banquet later that evening.
Over that time, I got to know Gene Miller, who, after graduation, assumed the role of class scribe, reporter, and general pulse of the class. Lee Woolf may be forever class president and, as someone at the banquet noted, Debbie Phelps is the class’ heart, but Gene? From his perch in Springfield, he is ‘69’s Energizer Bunny. When it comes to reunions, it seems, Gene makes the trains run. It was a pleasure meeting him.
Surmising the 50th get-together would be the last “big one,” Gene and the reunion committee left no stone unturned in providing their classmates a unique experience. Central, of course, to that experience, was something on which I had written about earlier — the class’ eighth-grade year spent in the James Wood auditorium.
If you recall, in 1964, Frederick’s new junior high — the future Frederick County Middle School — was slated to open, but construction was incomplete. So, in a rather daunting educational improvisation, the Class of ‘69 — all 389 of ‘em — spent eighth grade together. Really together.
Though separated into small groups, they were all subject to the dreaded “two microphones.” With instruction coming from the stage, a line of students would queue up to answer questions at one of the microphones. Needless to say, “If you goofed (answering a question), you goofed in front of 388 others.”
But the class survived and time proved its members probably profited from the crucible. Funny, but along the way that year, they chose the colors (red, white, and blue) and the mascot (a Trojan) for a school, the junior high, they never would attend.
The committee, who procured the services of former JWHS principal Don Shirley (a teacher back in ‘69) as Memory Lane maestro, made sure the other, later years were not overlooked. To be sure, the 10-0 football Colonels of ‘68 were remembered fondly, and due reflection was extended the arts. Gene and Debbie Phelps sang a medley from the school’s musical production of “Oklahoma,” and, after longtime (and much-revered) choral director Paul Thompson offered his reminiscences, a contingent of ‘69 chorus members sang their signature song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
No, this class has never “walked alone.” “You were a unique class,” Mr. Shirley said, only to deadpan, “but then you don’t know at how many reunions or how many times I’ve said that.”
But, as one class member said — or maybe it was the memory DVD each ‘69er received — those 389 Colonels, auditorium aside, were unique. Think about it, the year they graduated saw a man walk on the moon, Woodstock, civil unrest that overshadows today’s restiveness, and, in sports, Joe Namath and the Jets and the Amazin’ Mets. As was cogently noted, history records that the world changed a lot that year.
And so it could be said this “unique” class stood as one on the cusp of change.
