Come witness permanence
The numbers — 38-2-1 and 1970, just to cite a few — have been heard, jotted down, or typewritten too many times to count. They remain, and always so, the benchmarks of a career.
So, too, the descriptions — “legendary,” “iconic,” “humble,” even “run-oriented” and “pass-averse” — have been trotted out myriad times in an effort to gain a measure of the man. And they do, but words can be both fleeting and overused. And I, as much as anyone, have been guilty of the latter offense. For, in writing about Walter Barr, it’s easy, convenient but oh so truthful to begin any account relative to him with the words “legendary coach.” Because he was one, and still is, at least in these parts.
But, as the term “vintage years” become more synonymous with Coach — I think I could call any president, whether his name were Bush, Obama or Trump, by his first name before I would even think of calling my longtime friend and golfing foe “Walter” (and I didn’t even play for him) — we long for permanence.
Please explain? As “unforgettable” (another descriptive adjective) as he may be, we want something for future generations to see and to wonder about: Who was this Coach Barr, and why do we remember him? History in the venue of high-school football is passed down, seldom in books but most always through memories.
But there comes a day when the memories need jogging — that is, for the permanence to become permanent. And so Friday in the half-hour before 7 p.m., James Wood High — where Coach compiled that 38-2-1 record over four years and led the Colonels to a state championship in his last game in that stint, and then came back to resurrect the school’s grid fortunes 35 years later — will take a step in that direction by dedicating its field to him. Thus, the next game on “The Ridge” will be contested at Walter Barr Field at Jerry Kelican Stadium.
There are two schools of thought about honoring people in such a way. Some say a man or woman should have passed this mortal coil before such tributes are extended; former Rep. Frank Wolf requested rather firmly that his name be taken off the Visitors Center on Pleasant Valley Road. Others maintain that folks should be honored in their time, so they will know how much they are appreciated.
Oddly enough, I fall into both camps. I would not sanction naming a park bench for a person who relentlessly seeks such distinction. But I do favor paying tribute to someone who would never campaign, or even consider him- or herself for such an honor. Frank Wolf and Walter Barr clearly belong to this latter category.
Why? Because their lives are an extended salute to the intangible. The numbers and descriptions I mentioned above lend credence to intangible qualities, but they provide neither context nor substance. They are simply pretty numbers and nice words that lead to the inevitable question that begins this paragraph: Why?
So let me, in my opinion, answer the “Why?” in the case of Coach Barr. Let’s look at the basics: He was born in 1936, so you pretty much figure he’s an old-school guy. An examination of his offense — let’s just say he preferred a ground attack and leave it at that — affirms this no-frills approach to life.
Then consider that he began his head coaching career in the ’60s, stepped up to the college ranks (Shepherd) for a decade-and-a-half, and finally, over the latter part of his sideline-wandering days executed (sorry for the hockey analogy) a sparkling hat trick: He built a state contender at Sherando in the mid-’90s, led the re-institution of football at Shenandoah just past the turn of the century and, then, in a fitting climax to a career, rescued James Wood and re-established a winning spirit over just a three-year period (2005-07).
The common denominator(s)? Both Coach and the kids who played for him. He may have mellowed a bit from his steely ’60s, but not much. And the kids, from the Colonels in the ’60s to those in the Oughts — and all those Rams, Hornets, and Warriors in between — they gave it their all as much for him as for themselves or anyone else. They respected him so much that they did not wish to disappoint him.
Now, that’s permanence ... over 40 years. And it’s kind of permanence, I hope, that will produce a tremendous crowd and outpouring of affection Friday for a man who did not simply win games but also shaped lives.
