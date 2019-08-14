The Class of 1969, from what we understand, has big plans — quite a shindig, blowout, hoedown, call it what you will — for its 50th reunion Sept 13-15. Of all the ’69 grads, there is one who is most excited to attend.
There’s a bit of glitch, though. Millie Whitacre Triplett went through school for the most part with the ’69ers, but did not graduate with the class. A health issue kept Millie at home for the entirety of one high school year, so she ended up graduating with the Class of 1970.
But she’s a ’69er at heart, and she will proudly display her Blue & Gold with the rest of her class in mid-September. In fact, when I interviewed her at IHOP last week, she was donning Blue & Gold.
Fortunately, Millie did not miss the seminal event that defined their years at James Wood. I guess you could say they went to high school a year early.
As eighth-graders in the academic year 1964-65, Millie and mates should have attended Frederick County Middle School, but the building was not completed. As Millie recalls, some parents may have “complained” a bit, but what was to be done? “We had to go somewhere,” Millie said.
That “somewhere” turned out to be the auditorium of James Wood High. To this day, Millie remembers her permanent seat for the entire year — “G, Row 13, Seat 5.”
Though a Rube Goldberg affair, what the teachers and students pulled off was rather remarkable. Teachers took turns teaching from the stage, instructing the students in their particular field of discipline. If a teacher asked a question of a pupil, he or she was obliged to march to one of a centrally located set of microphones and give their answer. And God help you if got it wrong, you would be razzed for the rest of the day.
Millie recalls exams posing no problems. “We just did what we were told,” she said. “There was not a lot of cheating going on, if I remember. People were honest.”
Still, everything was slightly askew. Both physical education classes and the cafeteria were a short hop from the auditorium. Bathrooms? Well, it was almost back to the first-grade system when you had to raise your hand “to be excused.”
But everyone coped, especially the teachers. “You could tell they were getting tired,” Millie says. “But everyone was nice as can be.”
As for she and her classmates, “You did what you had to do. You dealt with it.”
¤¤¤
Mildred “Millie” Whitacre Triplett grew up in Gore atop U.S.50’s fabled “S” curve. All her friends went to Gore for elementary school, but because she resided on the north side of U.S. 50 — the school district zone dividing line — she attended Gainesboro.
After high school, she took nursing courses at Winchester Memorial Hospital, earning her Certified Nursing Assistant pin. In 1971, she moved to the environs of Cleveland, Tenn., where she lived until 2002. While in the Volunteer State, she earned her LPN and later her RN.
In 2002, Millie returned to Frederick County to care for her ailing mother. After 30 years away, though, she said it was “time to get back.”
Little did not know that waiting for her was the long-time “love of her life,” Robert Beverly Triplett, whom she had known since childhood. He and her brother were best friends. Robert and Millie married in 2008. Robert died earlier this year, on Feb. 15. In between, she had retired from Winchester Medical Center after 42 years in nursing.
¤¤¤
Talk to Millie Triplett a bit, and you get the feeling she wouldn’t give anything for that year in the auditorium.
“We managed to get though it,” she says, “though I think we were proud of it. It was fun, but it was hard ... People who didn’t go through it couldn’t understand how we did it. But we just did it. Today? They would be up in arms.”
