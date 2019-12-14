Farewell to ‘Chemical Valley’
“I’ve been strong, and I’ve been sturdy,
And I’ve weathered every storm.
I’ve always kept your family safe and warm.
Now you’re packing up the laughter,
And you’re sweeping out the tears.
If this old house were built on memories,
I’d stand a 1,000 years.”
— “This Old House,” as sung by Tony Rice
“The streets of this town don’t boast a Carnaby,
No waterways or sidewalk cafes will you see
Just smoke from the factory blowin’ on a lonesome breeze
When I walk down the streets of this town,
Something talks to me.”
”Streets of This Town” (Ode to Fernwood), from “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”
EAST BANK, W.VA. — The year was 1998, and three weeks earlier we had become engaged — at about 10 p.m. on a Monday, with me in my grass-cutting clothes and Toni, under the weather and wearing what she called her “Jamie Buckmans,” as best I can remember the thermal shirt and flannel pants she wore when she wasn’t feeling well.
Let’s just say it was hardly the most romantic of scenes — but it is ours, and always will be.
The next step on our marital road was more daunting for her — a trip home to visit her mother and see her hometown. As I learned, she had reason for trepidation regarding both. I’ll leave Toni’s mom aside (she’s living with us now), and focus on the homeplace.
About halfway through our trip, Toni let it slip she was apprehensive about taking me home. I shrugged it off — telling her I’d love it if she hailed from there — without relating my little secret.
Anyway, we drove through the dark, and said little more about it, even as the roads narrowed and “those West Virginia hills” bore in closer. When we arrived, there was little I could see but a small town largely wedged between the rail tracks and the Kanawha River.
The next day, as sunny as the night before was dewy, I got my complete tour of East Bank, from Toni’s church to her school to my first bite of a Tudor’s biscuit to the building where Jerry West made history as a high-schooler. And I loved it.
But then, I knew I would.
For some reason, I’ve been attracted to towns down on their uppers after enjoying an extended period of, well, if not out-and-out prosperity, then at least good economic times, particularly during wartime. You see, there’s a reason I almost ended up in Charleroi in Pennsylvania’s “Mon Valley” and did find more than eight years of happiness in Danville, a tobacco and textile city on the North Carolina line. These were proud towns, and historic, but without much of an attitude, except perhaps about their high-school football teams.
You saw these cities and towns all over once upon a time — one- or two-product communities known for that singular product, or extractive industry. The Northwest and Midwest are dotted with these industrial outposts now struggling to survive. Mostly on memories.
East Bank, a town of miners and teachers with one of our nation’s bulwarks — “Chemical Valley,” home to a big DuPont plant — across the river is sort of like that. My wife tells me semi-frequently what a great place her hometown was in which to grow up. And if you have the eyes, the vision that comes with imagination, you can readily see it all — the Lions’ Christmas tree sales, the small-town retail district, Jerry packin’ ‘em in, and the football Pioneers, too.
Maybe these were scenes and scenarios repeated throughout America many times over, but they were special and they were real.
And now they are mostly gone.
This past weekend, Toni and I went back to East Bank and met her brother and his family and her cousin as well. Our task: Continue the massive cleaning job on her childhood home her 94-year-old mother was there to partially oversee.
Before moving north to our home, my mother-in-law resided in East Bank for, I’d say, nearly 80 years, maybe more, and she lived in the one-story brick on the corner of Willow and Shaver (where she ran a beauty shop from her basement) for 64 years.
And after attending her home church Sunday morning, Juanita Maxine Cottrell Korb packed up the laughter and swept out the tears — and when she rode back down the streets of her town they talked to her. They always will.
