Films for a rainy Fourth
A few days ago, I was fiddling around trying to find a quote for the top of the editorial page. You may not realize it, but coming up with one of those babies every day is not as easy as it looks.
Sunday was one such day, until I noticed the date the quote would appear: July 2. Immediately, my mind raced to the battle over the Declaration of Independence, which culminated on the 2nd. All that was left for the Fourth was the signing.
So rather than look back into a compendium of quotes about the Fourth, uttered by the usual suspects, I turned to a fairly deep knowledge of Broadway lyrics (as long as the plays did not premiere after 1970. “1776,” the musical depicting those tumultuous days leading up to the Fourth opened, I believe, in 1969. So I was safe to select — and safely remember — a notable quote from my favorite character John Adams — “Is anybody there? Does anybody care? Does anybody see what I say?”
I was all set to plug it in when I realized the quote was a bit light for an editorial page. So I went and found one of Mr. Adams’ more sober exclamations.
But the whole exercise, which took all of 10 minutes, provided a spark relative to this column. Why not compile a modest-length — and column-friendly — list of the 10 most patriotic Americans films of all time (Braveheart” wins hands down in the generic category).
First, I checked Thursday’s weather report. I wasn’t about to offer sage advice if we were looking at a truly “Glorious Fourth” — 84 degrees; little humidity; maybe a few high, fluffy clouds; and no rain. But, as there is a chance of rain in the offing, I decided, well, let’s do it — “Films for a Rainy Fourth.” The only criteria was that they had to push patriotic buttons.
1. So what’s first? For me, it’s a no-brainer, given my affinity for D-Day history. It has to be ”The Longest Day” (1962), through which producer Darryl F. Zanuck seamlessly weaved many historical figures (and fictional ones, too) through that “days of days.” I never get tired of cozying up with this one.
2. A movie does not have to be a war film to whip up the patriot sentiment in your heart. One classic example: ”Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939).” The combination of James Stewart, Jean Arthur, Frank B. Capra calling the shots — and an extended emotional scene in the well of Congress — make this a classic. And classically patriotic.
3. OK, I am a sucker for a good musical (most guys aren’t), and with his clever dialogue, witty lyrics, and an amazing ability to half-way teach a history lesson through it all renders ”1776” (1972) a movie to enjoy over and over again. William Daniels is splendid as “Adams, Damn You, Mr. Adams.”
4. A film of the same genre (sort of) and appeal, “Yankee Doodle Dandy (1940”) is not simply a musical tribute to George M. Cohan, but to America itself. Who can resist Jimmy Cagney, the consummate gangster, hoofing and singing like The Great Mr. Cohan?
5. I’m gonna toss in a real surprise here — ”National Treasure,” (2004). There’s a whimsical patriotism to “Treasure,” most emanating from the long-suffering Gates Family, who believes there a massive bounty somewhere within them thar hiils. Or maybe beneath a national landmark. Great fun.
6. The 1998 bookend to “The Longest Day,” ”Saving Private Ryan” (1998) attains screen cred from two scenes — one short (the opening scene at the cemetery) and one extended (the graphic and seemingly never-ending depiction of Omaha Beach that vets even said was true to life) — and a character, Ranger Capt. John Miller, said to be based on Thomas Dry Howie,” the real-life “Major of St. Lo.” It’s enough.
7. Following an American family on their way across the West may not be enchanting fare, but when it’s shown in Cinerama (a trip down runaway rapids, a buffalo stampede, a gun battle aboard a train) with a large and All-American cast to carry it off, “How the West Was Won” (1962) is a can’t-miss. Plus, the Alfred Newman score is a wonderful musical depiction of the West.
8. You may want to keep the kids away from the TV at the beginning when George S. Patton makes his opening speech to his subordinates, but other than that ”Patton” (1970) is an excellent and (for Hollywood) well-researched film. And, of course, the great George C. Scott was Patton.
9. Some movie buff or critic once said ”We Were Soldiers” (2002), the salute to one of Vietnam’s earlier (and bloodier) engagements, the Battle of the Ie Drang Valley, was a movie devotee’s guilty pleasure. No! Stated simply, it’s a great film, and Mel Gibson is brilliant.
10. It wouldn’t be like me not to slip in a sports movie. But ”Miracle” (2004) makes this list on its own strength. Kurt Russell shows he’s more than Goldie Hawn’s hubby and the lovable schemer from “Overboard” with his portrayal of legendary U.S. hockey coach Herb Brooks. Just to hear him say “Over . . . Over . . . Over” as he puts his players through their drills is a worth a look-see.
