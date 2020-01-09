“We grew up at the right place at the right time.”
— Phil Newcome
“No longer do the memories fit.”
— Larry Sullivan
A hole now sits at 1928 Valley Ave., a hole smaller than it should be, given the reputation and even the size of the establishment. Because, as you know, pretty much everyone who grew up in Winchester in the ’50s, ’60s, and maybe even the early ’70s partook of the singular joys of the “Jolly Jack Drive-In.”
Blessed with a sharp bit of insight, Phil Newcome, Handley’s basketball standout of the early ’60s — he starred on the Judges’ state runner-up team of 1962 — says the drive-in served as the “social media” vehicle of its day.
For example, as James Wood grad Danny Hoopes adds, TAC (Teen-Age Club) dance attendees would hot-foot it to “Jolly Jack’s” to learn the latest social skinny or scoop.
As such, all who made it to the Wednesday Club on a snowy, well, Wednesday, could agree their hot-spot strongly resembled — in tone, spirit, and patronage — the drive-in that was a central location in the movie “American Graffiti.” (“Where were you in ’62?” “At ‘Jolly Jack’s,’ of course.”)
The allure? Well, in those halcyon days, pre-Vietnam and pre-Summer of Love, it was a safe place where kids could engage in standard fun and typically mischievous behavior. Oh yeah, a beer or six passed hands in the parking lot on occasion, but the ownership — the Jenkins family, Jack pere et fils — were there as enforcement, dispatching sudsy miscreants to the opposite side of the “Berlin Wall.”
“The Wall” separated “Jolly Jack’s” from Hershey’s Restaurant next-door. A sentence there was not too severe, as buddies could take an order for you and deliver it across the barrier. Beer would also manifest itself in Hershey’s parking lot, meaning the bigger crowd could be over there rather than at “Jolly Jack’s.”
But that was pretty much the extent of the fireworks. The police, as many Wednesday Clubbers told me, seldom came, or had to come. “Jolly’s” was “neutral ground” between the Handley guys and their country brethren from James Wood. A decade or so later, the Judges would take over Hardee’s (site of present-day Burger King) while the Colonels made now-defunct Burger Chef further down Valley Avenue their headquarters.
Finally, the food. The clientele swore by the “Jolly Jack” menu — the “Jolly Boy” (a double burger), “Chicken in the Rough” (still trying to determine “the rough”), and the exquisitely named “Henry the 8th” (roast beef slathered with horseradish sauce). Finally, there was the “J’s’ signature hot dog. A shake cost all of 19 cents.
As can be the case, “Jolly Jack’s” was part of a pedigree, in this instance one starting with Deb & Jakes Drive-In, located north of town in the ’50s. The Jenkinses, whose family owns Battery Mart as the Wednesday Clubbers informed me, entered the food trade later that decade with the “Jumpin’ J Drive-In” on Martinsburg Pike, where Shade Equipment Co. now sets up shop.
An Internet posting maintains “the owner” of “Jumpin’ J” (Jack Jenkins Sr., I presume?) closed shop when he was called to active duty during the “Berlin Crisis.” He would later come home and open “Jolly Jack’s” on the other side of town.
In subsequent years, other eateries resided at 1928 Valley Ave., most notably The House of Liu. But now they’re gone — especially the drive-in where you ordered by speaker, checked out the status of the young ladies, and, if a driver, screeched out of the parking lot depositing rubber.
Somehow, a hole, even if filled, will never do our little “American Graffiti” justice.
