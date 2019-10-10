‘Hammer’ — a man among men
BERRYVILLE — Late last month witnessed the launch of a book that for a small town immortalized a time and a team.
In the early 1960s, Clarke County High put together a record 38-game unbeaten streak. Those were “glory days,” and in the book of the same name, Bobby Moore, a 1973 graduate of CCHS, captured through prose and photo the ethos of a simpler era in which soda shops, skating rinks, and high-school football were primary and welcomed diversions.
The mini-coffee table book extols the exploits of boys — now men whose names still fall easily from Clarke tongues — gridiron standouts, often undersized, like the McCartys (“Pickles” and Mike), the Ramsburgs (Charlie and John), the Longerbeams (Dickie and Danny), and buddies like Steve Denney and Terry Hayton, not to mention head coaches Don Maphis and Carroll Reid and the glue who held it all together, assistant coach Rudy Telek.
One man, though, neither player nor coach, seemed to show up on the pages of “Glory Days” with amazing frequency — and for good reason. Over the entire streak, he was the unmistakable “voice of the Eagles.” His name was Hersie Beale (or just H.B.) Pierce Jr., known to his intimates — and just about everyone else fortunate enough to cross his path — as “Hammer.”
Daughter Rachel Newell, a cheerleader during The Streak, is not certain how her dad attained the nickname — she believes it’s because he was hard-headed as a kid — though his obituary in The Washington Post traced it to his days in the Boy Scouts. What Rachel does know for sure was that Hammer handled the press-box play-by-play from 1957 to 1976, and that he was an important and treasured part of the Eagle family.
So treasured that long after Hammer surrendered the microphone, Allen Kave, an Eagle who landed in Nashville as a country-western songwriter, wrote (along with his son Chris) a paean, “Friday Night,” largely to the man he considered a second father.
I’ll address the song in considerable detail next week, but just its mention — and the reasons it was written — cuts to the essence of Hammer Pierce. We could go through his life’s story — list his impressive vitae, as it were — but it would far better to let his daughter provide the measure of her late dad.
“He was patient and kind and willing to put up with stuff,” Rachel said. “He had a firm handshake that encouraged people. He looked you in the eye, and you knew he would play it straight. He was noble and honorable.”
I could almost feel Rachel’s words tumble over themselves during a telephone interview Tuesday when she told stories of her dad (and mother Ann) traveling with folks on trips for company and safety, or tending to the sick, or visiting his buddies down on Josephine Street for a mess of “chitlins.” She described him as a “joiner” — and he was: VFW, Ruritans, Jaycees, and Lions clubs, and commander of the local American Legion; he even served a term on the county Board of Supervisors — but Hammer was more than that: He was a friend to all; much like Will Rogers, he said he never met a man he didn’t like.
There may have been a bit of nature and nurture cut into that extroverted personality. As a a boy growing up poor in Windsor, in Isle of Wight County, he was “always selling something to help his family,” Rachel says, after his father was diagnosed with macular degeneration.
Such spunk was also evident at Virginia Tech where, as a 130-pounder, he tried out for football. He lasted three days, but contributed to the all-male corps as a cheerleader.
World War II interrupted his education — he majored in agricultural economics — and, landing shortly after D-Day, he served in Europe as an anti-aircraft (“Ack Ack”) gunner up through France and into Germany. But, of all his war-time experiences, Rachel loves to tell the story of him meeting someone he knew while stationed in England. “That was always happening,” she says.
After graduating from Tech (or VPI, as it was known) in 1947, Hammer was called again into service when the Korean War erupted. His billet was Fort Sill, Okla., where he trained recruits. He retired from the military (Army and Reserves) in 1982 at the age of 60 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Hammer, a long career awaiting him as a financial planner with Investors Diversified Services (later American Express and Ameriprise), moved his family — Ann, Rachel, and son Rodney — to Berryville. Three years after his arrival, Clarke County unveiled a new football field — and a new “voice.”
The Hammer had found a favored nail.
