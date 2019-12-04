I’ve been here almost 27 years, so most — or at least some — readers of The Star know that I write most editorials in addition to this Wednesday column.
Seldom, if ever, do I remember an editorial melding into a column as this one apparently will. But the subject of Christmas parades versus, say, Christmas concerts was too much to cover in an editorial. Plus, I could not add my own little historical relish about Christmas growing up in the North where parades took precedence on most every holiday except Christmas and, often the Fourth of July, which many Americans consider the two biggest holidays of the year.
Now, it may not be totally a Nawthun thing, but, as a kid, I can recall many parades, but none at Christmastime. Of course, right across the Hudson in New York, we had the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and, a few months later, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. These were granddaddies, as was, to a certain extent, the Mummer’s Parade each New Year’s Day in Philadelphia.
So, as you can see, Christmas is surrounded by parades, which may speak to the sanctity of the holy-day by the very reason it does not have one. At least where I came from.
And we had plenty of parades. Memorial Day in Rutherford, N.J. (my hometown) boasted a big one with its patriotic float competition and Gettysburg Address oration. I suppose the town made the huge splash on Memorial Day rather than the Fourth of July because the musicians in the high-school bands would be on vacation. Or maybe not.
One of the more unusual parades, complete with bands (but no floats) was the annual Little League cavalcade. All Little Leaguers were expected to march from Lincoln Park in the middle of town about a mile-and-a-half to Memorial Field on the banks of the Passaic River where a picnic and a game awaited. The two teams selected to play the game (generally the National and American League champs from the year before) were usually whipped by day’s end, if for no other reason than we could never monitor our horsing-around on the parade route.
Finally, the Roman Catholic Church could be counted on to stage a number of parades — on Columbus Day (where the Knights of Columbus held sway) and during the month of May when every Catholic church and school conducted a small parade to “crown” the Blessed Mother. The eighth-grade girl selected to do the honors wore that distinction, well, like a crown for at least the summer. It was quite an honor.
But what about Christmas? Well, Christmas was a time of concerts, both indoors and out. My sister was a member of the St. Mary High Glee Club, so that would be four concerts we definitely attended. Not that it was a chore. The imaginative Sr. Doreen always came up with a few songs or hymns no one heard of — or had forgotten. One such hymn was “Sing Glory en Excelsis”; my sister and I are still trying to search down a recorded version of that one.
Also throughout the Christmas season, community groups (Scout troops, church choirs, choral societies, school ensembles (even segments of St. Mary Glee Club) would gather on either the steps of Borough Hall or the National Community Bank (both on Park Avenue) and serenade the shoppers. Thursday evenings and Saturday morning were, for some reason, favored times for these events.
I even have a treasured ecumenical memory from one of these concerts — I am not sure who the Protestant minister was (perhaps the Rev. Fred Masters Holloway of First Presbyterian), but he was chatting up with Rabbi Lawrence Gerstein of Rutherford’s Temple Beth-El Congregation. Rabbi Gerstein had ventured down to Borough Hall with his family to listen to the Christian music.
Even as a kid, I considered that quite a moment.
