My Veterans Day story
My dad did not storm the beaches of Normandy. Nor did he fight in the Battle of the Bulge (though he could have). And, unlike the father of my good buddy Stevie Kiselick, who lived across the street in Rutherford, N.J., Dad did not serve in the Pacific and later make a model rendering of the airfield (I believe) on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
Though hardly of his own intent — in fact, it was was due to freakish injury — my father never left the U.S. mainland. Less than a week separated him from a billet in New Delhi, India, as a cryptographer in the U.S. Army Air Corps (more on that in a bit).
Born in 1910, meaning he was 44 when I came into the world, Dad experienced the trifecta common to the early exemplars of the “greatest generation.” As a boy and a teenager, he sampled the delights of the Roaring ‘20s, that “Era of Wonderful Nonsense,” while growing up in Jersey City, N.J.; he then labored through the Great Depression, most notably in the Civilian Conservation Corps building roads in Florida’s Apalachicola State Forest; and, finally, there was World War II.
I am writing this from memory, so my dates may be a bit hazy, but I do know he and Mom married in January 1942 and he was drafted sometime thereafter, perhaps later that year. It must have been in the wintertime, as I remember his telling of a few brutally frigid days spent at Fort Dix in southern Jersey where he reported — with a terrible cold — after induction.
His mood and physical condition changed considerably after he boarded a troop train bound for sunny Miami and basic training. He and his mates did hours of close-order drill on what were the lush fairways of the Hialeah golf course.
Even though my father did not finish high school — he received, I think, that era’s equivalent of a GED ¯ he was a brainiac, a quick study. Thus when the Army got a load of his IQ — I’m not sure what it was, except that it was high — he realized quickly he, like his brother Jack (a logistics officer in Gen. Omar Bradley’s European command), was not destined to carry a rifle. He was sent to Pawling, N.Y., to learn cryptography.
From there, Dad’s path was pretty much standard Army — a stint at Salinas (Calif.) Army Air Base, maneuvers in Oregon’s Alkali Desert, and finally, a posting at Oklahoma City’s Tinker Field — before heading overseas.
He and his unit were dispatched to Key Field in Meridian, Miss., where they were placed in quarantine in anticipation of their long trip to New Delhi and the China-Burma-India Theater of Operations. Dad and his buddies endeavored to stay in shape, which proved his undoing as far as overseas service was concerned. Diving to make a play during an impromptu volleyball match, he landed on his right wrist, severely shattering a bone. A few days later, his friends left without him.
So Dad returned to Oklahoma City, where Mom was still living, as she no time to relocate back home to New Jersey. They inherited a six-toed cat (Lord Halifax), who followed them home from the movies one night, and pretty much lived the life of a young married couple. Dad, of course, reported to the base every day; Mom worked at John A. Brown, Oklahoma City’s premier department store.
The only interruptions to young wedded bliss was when the Army would order Dad to the medical compound to X-ray his wrist. The break apparently was so bad, and slow-healing, that Army doctors were reluctant to send Dad anywhere he might have to shoulder a rifle.
From the way Mom always told it, that’s what the Army was seeking, replacement fodder particularly for men killed or captured in the early days of The Bulge. A vivid memory of those days: At the very time the U.S. 101st Airborne was trapped in arctic-like Bastogne, Belgium, during the Christmas season of 1944, the most popular song in the land was Bing Crosby’s “Don’t Fence Me In.” How ironic.
Less than a year later, Mom was celebrating V-J Day by banging pots and pans with her Oklahoma City neighbors as Lord Halifax devoured the main ingredient in the shrimp salad she was preparing. Soon thereafter, Dad was discharged and he and Mom returned to Jersey City. Right about nine months later, my sister, one of the first of the Baby Boomers, was born. And the rest is family history.
Though my dad never boasted the vivid — and often ghastly — war memories many other men of his era did, I still consider him a hero for answering his country’s call. His role may have been small, but I realize the greater mission of which he was a part and the world he and his colleagues bequeathed us. Though the turbulent ‘60s may have suggested otherwise, we still walk in their considerable shadow.
