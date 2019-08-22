I sense sometimes that when people see I am writing a column — AN-oth-ah column — about our beasties, they say to themselves, “Oh, so that clown O’Connor doesn’t have anything to really write about this week.”
Sometimes — very seldom — I’d have to say they are right, grudgingly. Animals are a quick and easy column — that is, if you have interesting furballs. And,I have to admit, our bundles of fur — one firm of shape but sluggish in her dotage, the other soft, but dictatorial in his demeanor — are interesting. Lately they have been providing me plenty of fodder to pass on to readers willingly to navigate past the headline.
First, the bigger one — Bailey, Heinz-57 hound who looks like a Yellow Lab, but possesses enough features of other dogs that we know that Lab is only a prominent strain. We consider her a 90-pound slug, albeit a very lovable one. She is a sweet dog, with one other commendable attribute: She loves to ride.
On occasion, Bailey can demonstrate the semblance of an intellect. And, funny, her most recent demonstration had everything to do with a trip in the car. Early one Sunday, right after church probably, I told Toni that I had to get The Bales off the property, maybe go for a frolic (a “slow” frolic with Bailey) around the lake at Sherando Park. Bailey was nowhere to be found — on the porch, probably, lounging (her prominent occupation) — to hear this exchange.
Well, later that afternoon, Toni and her mother were chatting in the kitchen when the subject of The Walk came up. Toni simply said I was planning to take the dog to Sherando Park for a circuit of the lake. Now, that’s roughly paraphrased, but you may notice neither the words “walk” nor “ride” were used.
Nonetheless, Bailey, who had been draped over the floor, jumped to her feet and went straight to her leash. (This is a trick, by the way, she uses to goad us into a walk or a ride.) Anyway, this demonstration of intelligence, or growing vocabulary (“Sherando” was the word that prompted recognition of future fun) startled my wife and mother-in-law. Needless to say, she got her walk that night.
Sometimes, though, when Bailey rides she doesn’t want to stop. I — or at roughly midday Wednesday, Toni — will pull into the driveway, hop out of the car, and open the door for The Bales. Sometimes, she comes readily; sometimes, she kinda waddles or ambles out; and, sometimes, she sits stone still.
Pulling? Yes, but only if her leash is still attached. If that’s not the case, it’s her 90 pounds against either one of us, or both. We don’t try; when Bailey digs in, you might as well just wait her out. Which we do. We leave the door open, and eventually, she’ll come wandering in as if nothing had happened. That dog is smarter than we think.
¤¤¤
Now, the other member of our family is not as smart as he thinks. Eli, the coal black cat, deems himself a gauleiter — head of the house, enforcer of the rules — even though he does not as much as step outside or even into the two rooms (kitchen and sunroom) that are Bailey’s domain (she’s restricted because she’d head straight for the 1) cat food or 2) cat poop (“gourmet treat,” as my nephew says).
Where Eli (his sweet brother who died was Peyton; Toni named them) really flexes his scrawny muscles and pea-brain guile and intellect — he really is a beautiful cat — is upstairs, where he considers himself autocrat of the bedroom. He is either scared of me, or judges me not worth his serious efforts. But he and Toni have a thing going.
Admittedly, my wife loves to aggravate her feline buddy — i.e., pet him more than he desires; he has a clear sense of what’s enough. Then the claws and teeth come out, usually in what can be termed “love bites.” But “Eels” also has a memory; Toni can arise a half-hour after such a confrontation and, upon passing the cat, Eli will give her a quick cuff on the ankle. It’s as if to say “I forget NOTHING.”
Eli also has a fair sense of time. Many a day after I’ve gone downstairs to tie the food bag on the yellow eating machine, I’ll come back with Toni saying, “He did it again. Started pawing my shoulder, as if to say, Stop sleeping, it’s time for my morning pet. My terms.’”
We wouldn’t give up the pair for anything — except, perhaps, for a winning Powerball ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.