Civil War enthusiasts undoubtedly recall the Battle of Cross Keys, a Confederate victory during Jackson's Valley Campaign of 1862. Well, I am craving the Rattle of Lost Keys.
It's a long-ish story that I'll introduce in an oblique way. As proud as I am to have a goodly amount of Irish blood coursing through me, my forebears -- the Irish as a people -- can be brutish, blunt, and at times almost cruel.
It all starts with the blunt part. The Irish often care little of what they say -- although at times they say it beautifully. Read a little Yeats, and you'll appreciate the Irishman's way with words. But your average Mick (my dad and his brothers excluded) gives little aforethought to his words. So if he spots a kid acting like an "eedgit" (Irish for "idiot), he doesn't hesitate to tell the father. Or the kid.
Enough of that, except to say I am fast-qualifying as a genuine "eedgit." In the last, say, six months, I have managed to lose three -- or is it four (my wife's number)? -- keys to my truck. The last disappearance occurred Monday. And, yes, now I have none.
The problem exists largely because whenever I attached the truck key to my key chain, it would inevitably fall off -- and not within months or weeks, but within days. So rather than procure a stronger ring for the precious key -- it was to my truck, after all -- I simply took to carrying it singly, alone in my pocket. A recipe for disaster? Not for the average person, perhaps, but for an "eedgit"? Well, yes.
The thing about it all that truly vexes is that, now in my dotage, I lose the darned keys in the most mundane places -- unlike the time I was a twentysomething, and I placed my keys in the bottom of a canoe I was allegedly maneuvering in the upper reaches of the James River with my college roommate Bob Adams. The first set of moderate rapids, the canoe tipped, then flipped -- and the keys flew out, forever to sleep with the fishes.
But now? I lost a key I just had made -- at church. All I had to do was park, walk up the sidewalk to Sacred Heart, serve as an usher, leave church, and drive home. But as I was executing that penultimate task, I reached into my pocket -- no key. I rushed back into the sanctuary to where I was sitting. No tell-tale glisten.
Just about then, friend and fellow parishioner John Lamanna had just finished his post-Mass prayers. He could tell I distressed. So the two of us starting covering, once again, crossed ground. John even checked under the truck, citing that something similar had happened to him. He ended up driving me home to get another key -- my last one . . . from Toni's key chain (she seldom drives the truck).
So, key in hand, I once again felt complete -- an old man and his truck. But my reverie did not move my butt over to Lowe's and, as quickly as possible, get another key made. No such thing -- I just went blithely along thinking this could never happen again. Until it did.
Less than 48 hours out, I am still holding out hope. After all, this time I dropped the key somewhere between Valley Pike -- workmen taking down a dead tree were blocking the driveway -- and the house. I've retraced those steps myriad times, and, of course, have scoured the house a number of times.
It may all come down to where I took off a pullover sweatshirt I had worn to my immunotherapy treatment. I may have put the key in the pouch and when I flipped the shirt over my head the key may have flown. Maybe.
As I come to grips with my "eedgit" status, I can take solace that I am hardly alone in the nuclear O'Connor household. Twice, when I was a kid, my dad drove away from a drive-in theater with the speaker still ensconced in the window. The second conversation with our insurance agent, John Byrne, was classic:
Dad: Hey, John, I've got some astounding news that will require your help and expertise.
John: Oh no, Bill, you didn't do it again, did you?
Dad: Yes, John, I did it again.
Solace may also come my way in my father's theory on lost items. No, he did not pray to St. Anthony, patron of such things, but simply attributed their disappearance to the "little people." The leprechauns (or "leppies") would eventually bring 'em back.
Well, either there's no colony of "leppies" this far south of their urban enclaves up north, or they found the truck and have commandeered it for night-time frolic. So, if you happen to spot a couple of little fellas with green hats and white beards barely able to see over the steering wheel, know that my keys and truck are in safe hands.
But, if you have a chance, just ask them to park it and leave the keys in the mailbox.
