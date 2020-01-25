The resume of a newspaperman — or -woman — is often synonymous with a sort of journalistic wanderlust. Especially at the beginning of a newspaper career, peregrination takes hold as writers, reporters, editors, and now paginators seek that perfect, or at least passable, print billet.
Of course, print journalism — i.e., genuine newsprint as the medium for news transmission — is dying a slow death at the hands of digital. The so-called “ink-stained wretch” (not to mention the classic newspaper building or the tell-tale smell that greets the nostrils as soon as you walk in) is becoming a distant memory.
But fortunately not for me — and for that I am thankful.
Today, 27 days short of a precise 40 years in this business — blessed and cursed depending on perspective — I walked out of The Star for the last time as a regular employee after writing my last feature story and column.
As I take in the enormity of that sentence and that time frame, my mind wanders to the changes I have witnessed and tried to master. It’s hard to fathom that, at my first two jobs — Petersburg and Emporia — I typed my stories on a manual Royal typewriter. And I wonder how I did it without the ability to electronically erase mistakes. Because I’ve always been a techno-dinosaur.
Most of all, though, I think of the path I have taken on this 40-year syllabic sojourn — sports writer (never thought I’d be anything else), opinion writer (Danville), feature writer, and then editorialist again (Winchester), where I have remained those startling 27 years.
Five stops, 40 years — and the last 27 years in a city I didn’t think I’d last six months.
Surprised? It has nothing to do with Winchester, but with Danville. As I’ve noted before, I have a habit of attaching myself to cities with more grit than pretense. Maybe a Jersey City birth can explain it, but anyway, when a Danville buddy spotted a “Help Wanted, Editorial Page Editor” in The Washington Post, I was more than intrigued, despite my infatuation with the mill town on the Dan.
I had interviewed here once for a sports slot, so I knew the territory. But this was different. This was walking in the footsteps of FFVs (First Families of Virginia), so I wasn’t sure I was of the Byrd political pedigree. But three interviews — the last with Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. at “My Sister’s Place” in the Winchester Towers of no more — proved at least a philosophical connection. Plus, the newspaper had been without an opinion editor for more than a few months, so I guess there was a willingness, or a need, to take a chance on somebody. Even me.
And so, on Pearl Harbor Day 1992, dressed in a gray suit and a maroon corduroy car coat — I think Wynnona Kirk, Tom Byrd’s executive assistant, still chuckles at the combination — I walked into Tom Byrd’s antechamber to take my place as the next Byrd wordman. Comfort did not come easily; this gig was like none I ever accepted.
Which may explain why 27 years later I am still here. I not only learned the craft from a master — Sen. Byrd — but never took anything for granted. And so the history speaks for itself — roughly 15,000 editorials, nearly 1,200 columns (actually 1,194 with this one), and about 50 feature stories.
But numbers don’t tell the entire story; they never do, as they are produced by flesh-and-blood folk with sinew and soul. They don’t stand alone.
Which is why how you do your job — and grow with it, from those Royal manuals to something called a Chromebook — is most important. And why, after 27 years in one town working for one newspaper, I can look back with some pride — and, for the moment, considerable fatigue — that some kid whose mother had to convince him to enter newspapering would one day be the longest-serving editorial page editor at The Winchester Star not named Byrd. Amazing, at least to me, who’s never put a premium on his skill.
But who can say with sincerity, “Good-bye from Valley Pike, and God bless.”
