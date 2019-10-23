“I didn’t think I’d ever live to see it.”
— Larry Ambrogi, 82, Frederick County
“The important thing is that we’ll see them play in the World Series in our lifetime.”
— Jimmy Dix, 78, Winchester
I understand fully team allegiance in other sports — pro football, for instance, in Steeler Country and Title Town (Green Bay). Or college football in South Bend. Even hockey in places like Detroit and Chicago, Toronto and Montreal. But love for a baseball team and a willingness to wander with it through a desert of despair before reaching an oasis of success is somehow different.
It’s an affair of the heart (and often the bile duct), and it can last a lifetime. Just ask Larry Ambrogi and Jimmy Dix.
Ambrogi, longtime commonwealth’s attorney in Frederick County, was 6, growing up in Arlington, when he attended his first Washington Senators game with his father at Griffith Stadium. He was hooked on baseball — and the ‘Nats. And so for years he endured their futility, and the great Twin Cities-Washington switch — the Senators departed to Minnesota just as they were amassing a lode of talent; Washington was awarded an expansion team for its trouble — and, finally, the ultimate indignity of that team abandoning D.C. for Texas in the early ’70s.
Hope was revived, and baseball returned to the nation’s capital in 2005. Years of heightened anticipation followed by heartbreak — i.e., gut-wrenching playoff losses — was a yearly diet. Until now.
The new ‘Nats, or Nationals, put together a half-season for the ages after starting the year 19-31 and reeled off a 15-3 run to complete the regular season and advance to the World Series, which started Tuesday night in Houston.
“I’ve been waiting years for this,” Ambrogi says. “I’m 82 now, so it’s been 70-some years.” Some folks have waited even longer; it’s been 86 years since the Fall Classic featured a team from Washington.
Dix knows this all too well. Now 78, the former F&M banker is somewhat of a sport savant. A conversation with him can be a walk through sports history, particularly baseball lore.
And so it was Tuesday when I caught up with Jimmy at home. Old Washington names liberally sprinkled the conversation — Mickey Vernon (first baseman and two-time American League batting champion) from his early years as a fan; slugger Harmon Killebrew and pitchers Camilio Pascual and Pedro Ramos from the years of promise). He also reminded me the Senators boasted back-to-back rookies of the year in the late ’50s, Albie Pearson and Bob Allison.
Jimmy’s favorite player, though, was a solid journeyman outfielder, Irv Noren, who made the big leagues just as Dix was cultivating an interest in the game. Two years later, Noren was gone, traded to the Yankees.
Ambrogi similarly recalled names from the past. Killebrew came up, as did Allison, but the player he most enjoyed watching was man-mountain Frank Howard from the waning years when the legendary Ted Williams was brought in as manager.
Most of all, both men remembered the joy of the experience, the pre-game tingle one feels when walking to the top of the ramp and seeing the greensward below, filled with players. Dix, who did not get to attend games as often as Ambrogi due to the distance between Winchester and Washington (longer in those days without interstate highways), does recall the first time he saw Griffith. It was 1952, he believes, and he went with his Little League buddies to see the Senators play the Red Sox, who fielded a formidable team with Williams and pitching standout Mel Parnell.
Asked if the Senators won, he laughed and said, “I saw about 20 games in person before I saw the Senators win.”
Williams also factored into one of Ambrogi’s favorite memories — going to the 1956 All-Star Game hosted by the Senators. Williams hit one out that afternoon, he recollects, as did Stan Musial. But records indicate that two others also homered — Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle. Talk about the torches passing each other.
Now, for these two patient gentlemen, there are more memories to be made. Jimmy believes the ‘Nats can be one of those teams of “destiny,” providing they continue to wear their blue uniform in which they have won eight straight games. The red unis, he says, just don’t fit Washington, which was burned by the British Redcoats in the War of 1812.
Ambrogi likes the Nationals’ chances, too, but leavens his optimism with the satisfaction of them playing deep into October.
“Even if they don’t win,” he says, “they were in it and we saw them play. And at least they weren’t playing the Yankees.”
Great column. Great memories from two great local legends. Since the Red Sox are not playing, Go Nats!
