The return of ‘thankfulness’
Back in what I might call my “pre-transplant days,” I would often write Thanksgiving columns — long lists, really — about what made me happy and for what I should be particularly thankful. The items on the list often ran from the whimsical (like the latest excesses perpetrated by our dog and cat) to the serious (how grateful I was for the medical system in this country of which I have taken copious advantage).
But for the last three-plus years, I have not penned any of these compendiums, not because I have not been overly thankful — in fact, I have been for many things — but because I have felt uncertain about my health, emotional and mental as well as physical. I am capable of putting up a good front, but it’s hard to get excited or to wax poetic over things when it’s been days since you’ve not felt tired or not experienced a headache, a sore throat, or a snotty nose.
This may all sound trivial, and I realize it does, when there are so many folks out there in far, far, FAR worse shape than I. All I need to do is go into the Cancer Center over at the hospital to grasp not only this fact, but also that, even at age 65, I have trouble maintaining perspective about myself (and my squamous cell carcinoma and chronic sinusitis) and the considerably more serious ailments of other people.
All this is a way of saying I may be ready to take that step — big for me, though I don’t why it should be — of expressing gratitude for all things great and small, especially at this most special time of the year for giving thanks. So what precisely, after three-plus years, am I thankful for?
I had better start out with the Doctors’ Corner. Through my travails, I have been blessed with a great set of physicians at every stop. I am going to do something here that many folks consider a no-no, and try to name these docs, risking that I may leave someone out who is very important, but here goes:
In Charlottesville I have been under the care of Drs. Gayle Vranic and Karen Warburton in nephrology (and my very able and ever-cheerful post-transplant coordinator Bethany Honaker), Dr. Louise Man in hematology, Dr. Gabriela Melson in dermatology, and the magnificent Dr. Katie Fedder in ENT surgery.
In Woodstock, Dr. Tom Cardwell cares for my, ahem, mental state.
Back here in Winchester, I’ve been under the care of Dr. Morgan O’Brien (and my quietly capable nurse technician Heather) in medical oncology, Dr. Bruce Flax in radiation, Dr. Tom Salada in ENT, Dr. Archana Shyamsunder (who somehow kept my failing kidneys going for 10 years, without dialysis, so I might enter the transplant process in fairly good health), and Dr. Eli Snelgrove in family practice, who kids me that I am just seeing too many doctors.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my wonderful donor, Mollie Guthrie, whose path through the process was more stressful than mine. I cannot thank her enough for putting her health on the line so that mine could prosper.
And I cannot allow a column praising doctors go without saying a word about my first family doctor here in Winchester. I inherited Dr. Tay Rafter (and his opinions every bit as conservative as mine) from my wife when we married. Tay was a perfect match for me; let’s just say there was never any White Coat Syndrome when I had an appointment with him. Tay, retired since 2014, passed away last week. His presence will be missed in many venues.
Shoot, here I am almost 19 inches into this column, and I’ve not touched on my standard whimsy about how much I cherish small one-light (or no-light) towns like Wardensville, W.Va., or the commingling of coffee and bacon smells on a Saturday morning, or the pageantry of “Friday Night Lights” (high-school football) the night before, or the one good golf shot that keeps you coming back after a lousy round, or my growing appreciation (check my manhood at the door) of Hallmark movies and British mystery shows, or, finally, the joys (and sometimes frustrations) of sharing home and hearth with a yellow dog (sweet but sluggish) and a black cat (crazy as he is characteristically curious).
Home and hearth — ah, it’s changed a bit in the past year as my 94-year-old mother-in-law, Maxine Korb, has dramatically altered life at 4833 Valley Pike. Toni’s life in particular, as she is now obliged to care for an elderly mother and bear the anxieties of an ailing (more than he thinks he is, probably) spouse.
Like the RAF in 1940-41, this year has been Toni’s “finest hour.” To say I am thankful for her care, friendship, understanding, and love would be an understatement. I honestly don’t know what I’d do without her.
