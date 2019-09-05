As the headline suggests, I will try to squeeze three topics into this column — with high hopes of linking them thematically. For example, how to connect our dog’s exploits (or lack thereof over the weekend) with the rather serious issue of my physical condition. Tough, huh?
Well, I’ll give it a try by starting with Bailey at the Museum of the Shenandoah’s “Yappy Hour” on Saturday. Now, as I said in the intro to my Valley Pike of two weeks ago, you’re likely as weary of reading about that pooch as I am about chronicling her goofy doings. So I’ll pin this perusal of the latest on Bailey on Harold Amick, a former BB&T banker who, with his wife Diane, attends my wife’s church, Market Street United Methodist.
In any event, Harold saw me Sunday and said, “I don’t care what others may say, but I love reading about your animals.”
So, thank you, Harold, and courtesy of you, I bring you readers “Bailey Goes On The Town.” Bailey, our proclaimed wild dog, it seems, is a proverbial “street angel, house devil.” She gets out in public and turns into Caspar Milquetoast.
Well, it was a hot day, and Bailey doesn’t like the heat much. But this was the museum, other dogs to sniff, ground to inspect for the presence of other dogs, treats (including bacon-favored ice cream).
I wouldn’t call her lethargic; her mom said Bailey was overly excited as well as being over-stimulated, but long-story-short, she barely touched her treats; we couldn’t get her to drink for the longest time, and, at the obstacle show, she turned her copious rump to the crowd and buried her face in my lap. But she did craft a nifty red-white-and-blue paw-print for her grandmother.
Only when she realized we may be leaving did she perk up and drink a whole bowl of water one of the museum ladies provided. Oh well, some debutante “comings-out” have gone worse, I suppose.
A Book I’d Love to Have Written — Almost as long as I’ve been in Winchester — or, more accurately, for as long as I’ve known Rudy Telek — I’ve listened to tales about Clarke County High’s 38-game football winning streak. Rudy coached during that entire skein, as an assistant to Don Maphis and then Carroll Reid. Never overwhelming physically, the Eagles played with a precision that piled up the victories.
Now, as Steve Denney — standout halfback and member of the Class of ‘65 — informed me, those who didn’t live through The Streak (like me) can soon read about it. Bobby Moore, an attorney and Clarke County grad, has written about those times in a book aptly titled “Glory Days.”
The book will be introduced to the public during the Clarke County Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, Sept. 27, with a 3 p.m. reception at the local VFW Hall. It will then be featured at various events as the weekend rolls on, including the Eagles’ game against Eastern Rockingham that Friday night.
Bobby, as Steve says, has financed this book on his own dime. All proceeds from sales will go the Moore Family Scholarship at the Clarke County Education Foundation.
Update — I’ve just about given up trying to fashion a theme around this bouillabaisse of topics — imagine a dog, a football book, and some grave talk (to a point) about a medical condition.
Let’s just say I have an unusual malady. I can pretty much carry on my daily activities in term of work, grass-cutting, and maybe a little golf. My wife says I haven’t slowed down as a result of being afflicted with a oddball form of cancer — one that emerged from something good: my kidney transplant. Then again, all the bugs and germs and whatnot I staved off with a more strengthened immune system are still poised and waiting to make a final charge or three at my good cells.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma is one such character. He’s a wily little monster — kind of like a super-reduced Road Runner on steroids. Bottom line: I’ve had about eight surgeries and almost 90 radiation treatments trying to corral the wrath of this microbe-size Pancho Villa.
Enough folks know enough about this chase that knowledge gets stretched and, even though I am just a small-city newspaper writer and far from a celebrity, rumors fly. The result: The people who know know and simply ask how I feel; others who realize something is not quite right dance around it gingerly; others hear cancer or look at the Radiation Fry on my neck and assume the worst.
Honestly, I don’t know how I am going to come out of this, but I think it will be OK. I hope. I start immunotherapy in a few weeks, and Toni and I are thinking only good things. Much as I could not make it without your prayers, I couldn’t do so without Toni’s will. She’s my rock, and I am blessed.
