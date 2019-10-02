Winchester may be a Civil War town, but the historical community can count its lucky stars for the French & Indian War Foundation, which has presented a variety of colonial topics that, without its presence, would not have been told. Or at least to the depths they have been.
In other words, we would not have known about George Washington’s role in the war and the dimensions of Fort Loudoun (or the depths of its well) that he built. Or the strategic worth of Fort Edwards on the Cacapon. Or the exact path of Braddock’s Road (thank you, Norman Baker, and rest in peace). Or, farther afield, the significance of present-day Cumberland, last jumping-off for Braddock en route to defeat.
So, when David Lewis handed me a copy of the most recent edition of Smithsonian magazine emblazoned with the headline, “New Evidence: Young George Washington Started a War,” my question was not so much “How so?” but “Has something new been dug up on Jumonville Glen?” After all, it’s little secret that young George, at 22, either started the French & Indian War or lit the spark for its ignition.
And this has been ever known or acknowledged for 265 years — the year the unpleasantries in the backwoods took place — when British politician and man of letters Horace Walpole said,
“The volley fired by a young Virginian in the backwoods of America set the world on fire.”
Now our local foundation, namely the late Mr. Baker and Carl Ekberg, professor emeritus at Illinois State University who now resides in Winchester, engaged in any number of serious (read “spirited”) discussions about the ghastly transactions at Jumonville in the Western Pennsylvania highlands and Washington’s role in it. A key question: Was Walpole delving in the figurative when he spoke of the “volley fired by a young Virginian” that “set the woods on fire”?
This is where the “new evidence” uncovered by colonial (and, particularly, French and Indian) scholar David Preston enters the conversation. Poring through the Colonial Office papers while researching the war at the British National Archives, he came upon an intriguing document titled “A Treaty with the Indians at Camp Mount Pleasant October 18th 1754.” Midway between the incident at Jumonville Glen and Braddock’s Defeat, a cadre of British officers met with chiefs of the Ohio Iroquois, Delaware, and Shawnee nations to renew alliances and resolve grievances.
One speech, delivered by an Ohio Iroquois man identified only as the “Chief Warrior,” caught Preston’s attention and, we might presume, that of those gathered the day he gave it when he related his role in the Jumonville affair — and Washington’s, too. Our future first president, he said (in Preston’s words) was “neither valiant hero nor bloodthirsty aggressor.” Rather he was a “headstrong” young soldier still not adept at “cultivating allies.”
One Indian ally who seemed to have Washington’s ear was the volatile Tanaghrisson, the Ohio Iroquois dubbed the “Half King” by the British. He apparently convinced a French force was headed eastward to “strike the first English they see.” In truth, the French may have simply been delivering a diplomatic summons to the British to abandon French territory.
Thus resulted in what Preston terms a “perfect storm of misunderstanding” — the French deeming themselves diplomats, the British paying heed to the words of the “Half King” that the French had violence on their minds, and the Ohio Iroquois believing the French were coming to get them, too.
Whatever the case, on the morning of May 28, 1754, Washington, his militia, and their Indian allies got the drop on the small French force in the glen, led by the man for whom the wooded demesne would be named — Ensign Joseph Coulon de Villiers de Jumonville.
What happened next has long been a matter of speculation. The “Chief Warrior,” uncovered by Preston, had shed new light on the 15-minute battle that some consider a massacre. “Col. Washington,” the warrior said, “begun himself and fired and then his people.” Washington always acknowledged the initial volley fired by his troops, but never, as the “Chief Warrior” intimates, that he fired first, before Tanaghrisson and his braves embarked upon their deadly rounds.
So there, after 265 years, is the “new evidence.” If true, Walpole did not know how right he was.
