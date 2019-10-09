WINCHESTER — Members of the community are invited to attend the 7th annual Valor Awards to honor local public safety members and citizens who “have gone above and beyond” to ensure the safety of others, according to the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, which has announced the 2018-19 Valor Award winners.
The recipients are:
- Robert Fowler and Christian Morales — citizens
- Seth Fox, Dan Wall and Jim Henry — Shea Homes
- Joshua Wilkins — Winchester Scrap Yard
- Deputy Eric C. White — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
- Lt. Warren Gosnell and Deputy AJ Kendra — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy G.W Umbel and Investigator J.J. Hackett — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
- Lead Emergency Communications Specialist Terri Mellott — Winchester Emergency Communications
- Lt. Timothy (TJ) Vaught, Paramedic Adam Beahm and Firefighter Tyler Tugman — Winchester Fire and Rescue Department
- Cpl. Keith Nixon — Winchester Police Department
- Tony Eye – Volunteers in Policing/Winchester Police Department
- Lt. Brian King — Winchester Police Department
- Winchester Fire & Rescue Department
- Winchester Emergency Communications
- Winchester Police Department
Categories include the Citizen’s Award, Lifesaving Award, Unit Citation, Meritorious Action Award, Bronze Medal of Valor, Silver Medal of Valor and Gold Medal of Valor. These awards acknowledge heroic acts during the time period of July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. The award winners will not know which award they have won until they attend the Valor Awards ceremony, which will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center.
The ceremony is open to the public, but advance reservations are required. The cost for attendance is $50 per person. Tickets are available for purchase at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber or online at www.regionalchamber.biz/the-valor-awards.
Funds from this year’s Valor Awards will go to the Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation to be used to benefit community events coordinated by the Winchester Police Department, such as Cookies with Cops, Coloring with Cops, the North End Summer Kickoff and the Junior Academy.
