WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum has been named the co-chair of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Task Force on Students and Schools in Challenging Environments.
The task force’s mission is to make recommendations to the State Board of Education and the State Department of Education on how the VSBA can help challenged students and schools in Virginia. Its mission is also to identify and share research, resources and strategies that will empower Virginia’s schools to reach higher levels of student achievement.
The team is also working to change the narrative that public schools and teachers are failing. It instead wants to shine a light on the environments these schools are in and how that impacts student outcomes.
“I’m excited to join this group to illuminate the incredible work of educators who work in schools with challenging environments,” Van Heukelum said in a statement. “We are working to change the narrative that schools are failing. We must stop blaming our schools — and thus the leaders and teachers who work in the schools — because of the challenges of the environment.”
The task force’s other co-chair is Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Rodney Jordan.
The task force played a significant role in preventing legislation created by former Governor Bob McDonnell related to the grading of public schools on an A-F scale. It also led the charge in creating a summit entitled “Practices of Promise for Schools in Challenging Environments.” Additionally, it has been instrumental in advocating for an equity framework.
WPS Public Information Officer Maggie McCampbell Lien said accusations that Virginia’s public schools are failing are increasing.
“So there’s a little bit of an attack on public education right now,” McCampbell Lien said. “And a lot of that’s come from the new governor. He’s been very pro-charter schools and private schools.”
McCampbell Lien said that critics may accuse a school of failing “when in reality, the schools are the product of the failing environment that they’re part of.”
“We oftentimes judge the schools and the teachers within the schools and the administrators of the schools as failing our students, when in reality, we have to look at the environments that the schools are part of, and understand how all the different parts of the environment they are part of impact student outcomes,” she said.
Environmental factors that impact public education could include lacking internet services and exposure to technology, poverty and English being a student’s second language.
“We often get criticized for having lower reading scores, for example,” McCampbell Lien said. “But what people fail to realize is that over 30% of our students are English language learners. So when we were testing kids and reading in English, and there are English language learners, of course their scores aren’t going to be as good as their English-speaking counterparts, right? And we put our students through English language learning, and we do all that we can with them.”
McCampbell Lien said Winchester has the fifth highest ELL population out of Virginia’s 132 school divisions.
“And we actually, amongst English language learners, have very high reading scores across the state,” she said. “But if you’re just looking at our overall reading score, and you don’t take into account how many ELL students we have, it looks like we’re just an underperforming school.”
McCampbell Lien added that 68% of Winchester’s students qualify for free/reduced lunch and WPS ranks 93 out of 132 divisions in terms of wealth.
“[The task force] is really trying to shine a light on what’s happening with challenging environments, and how we just got to move past just saying ‘it’s a bad school or it has bad teachers’ and talk about how the environment impacts [education] and then what schools are doing to address it,” McCampbell Lien said.
The VSBA invited Van Heukelum to participate in the task force due to Winchester’s work done around equity. Specifically, the school division won a Manga award in 2019 for its AMPed-UP program — which identifies underrepresented fourth graders who have high potential in math and science but are not yet scoring in the Advanced Pass range on Virginia Standards of Learning assessments.
