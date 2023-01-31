Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum has been elected Region IV’s 2022-23 Superintendent of the Year, according to a media release from Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Shannon Grimsley, who is chair of the Region IV Superintendents Group.
Van Heukelum was chosen by the superintendents in Region IV, which encompasses Northern Virginia and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester and the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page, Prince William, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren.
He will now compete with eight regional Virginia winners for state superintendent of the year.
“Great leaders are known, not by their titles but by the number of lives they’ve impacted,” Winchester School Board Chair Marie Imoh states in the release. “Dr. Van Heukelum is a great leader, a man of integrity, discipline, and excellence and because of his exceptional leadership, the students, employees and families in Winchester Public Schools have all benefited. This honor is very well deserved. We are truly grateful for his dedication and commitment to learning for all, whatever it takes.”
Van Heukelum has served as WPS’s superintendent for the past seven years. He is known for being an “innovative, empowering, and agile leader” who is “an unwavering advocate for public education and speaks passionately about challenges facing schools and communities,” the release states.
He was recently appointed co-chair of the Virginia School Board Association’s Schools and Students in Challenging Environments task force.
His accomplishments with WPS include implementing an English-Spanish Dual Language Program that serves students in grades K-7, establishing the school division’s first Equity and Family Empowerment Coordinator position and the Superintendent’s Equity Advisory Council, establishing the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center for Career & Technical Education and renovating the historic Douglas School, which served Black students during segregation from 1927-1966, into the school division’s new Central Administrative Office. He also has secured more than $20 million in grants. This includes WPS being one of only 10 school divisions in the country to receive the coveted $4 million Education Innovation and Research Early-Phase Grant from the U.S. Department of Education in 2018. This grant led to METRICS, a whole-school immersion approach to computer science that is currently integrated across the curriculum in two of WPS’s four elementary schools. In 2021, WPS received a $7.8 million federal grant that the division used to establish a Multi-Classroom Leadership Model to extend the reach of the most effective teachers. In 2022, John Handley High School was named a Best High School by U.S. News and World Report and No. 1 in the Winchester Metro Area.
Van Heukelum earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Cedarville University in Ohio, a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina and a doctorate in education from Vanderbilt University. He lives in Winchester with his wife, Sara, and daughter, Maggie.
