CULPEPER — When Handley needs a big pass play this season, quarterback Aidan Haines is often looking for Jayden Vardaro.
And with the Judges trying to pull out a win against an inspired Culpeper County squad, that’s where they turned again.
Vardaro snared a 34-yard touchdown pass with just 34 seconds left as Handley remained unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings with a 24-17 triumph against the Blue Devils at Broman Field.
Dayvon Newman rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, Stephen Daley had a monster all-around game and Chaz Lattimore picked off two passes as Handley (2-1 overall, 2-0 district) survived three early turnovers and eight penalties to edge Culpeper (0-4, 0-3).
“I wish it was a video game and we could have hit reset and started over,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of the Judges' rough start. “It was just one of those games where sometimes you’ve just got to win ugly.”
“We just persevered,” said Daley, who had two sacks. “We knew we were beating ourselves with the turnovers and fumbles. We fixed our mistakes and came out victorious.”
Friday’s clash appeared headed for overtime after Culpeper’s defense dropped Newman for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Blue Devils’ 24 with 2:12 left.
Culpeper’s Malachi Terrell carried twice for 11 yards before the Blue Devils decided to take a shot downfield. Freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland lofted a pass deep, but Handley’s Lattimore skied to pull it down at the Judges’ 36 with just over a minute left.
The Judges needed just four plays to cover the 64 yards for the game-winner. Haines hit Vardaro on a slant that the senior turned into a 24-yard gain to the Culpeper 40 with 59 seconds left. After an incompletion and a six-yard run by Daley, the Judges called a timeout and set up the winning play.
Haines dropped back and found Vardaro crossing over the middle at around the 15. Vardaro bounced off one tackler then blazed his way into the end zone. Adam Pollak’s extra point made it 24-17.
“It was amazing,” Vardaro said. “I told myself right before the play, 'If they give me a chance I’m gaming it.’ That’s exactly what I did. I had to make sure I was good to my word.
“I was determined. I was putting this game away. I was not letting them stay any longer.”
Jones said the play was designed for Haines to either throw to Newman, who was lined up in the right slot, or to Vardaro on the left.
“By their alignment, Aidan had a choice with what he felt most comfortable with,” Jones said. “He made the right choice.”
Vardaro now has 15 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
“When the game is on the line, you want it in his hands,” Daley said.
The Judges still weren’t out of the woods yet as Culpeper, as it had all night on kickoff returns, got great field position at the 50, but the Blue Devils never got closer than that.
After an incompletion on first down, Sutherland ducked under Daley, who was going for his third sack, but he couldn't get away from Rodd'ney Davenport for a seven-yard loss. A completion got the ball to the original line of scrimmage with six seconds left, but Sutherland misfired on fourth down.
The contest could not have started much worse for the Handley offense, which turned the ball over on three out of its first four possessions (two fumbles, one interception). The first fumble gave the Blue Devils the ball at the Judges’ 10 and Austin Lentz bulled over on fourth-and-2 to give Culpeper a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Culpeper also had trouble holding onto the ball and fumbled it away three times in the half.
Handley finally got on the board late in the period. Daley rumbled 34 yards with a screen pass to highlight a 69-yard drive. Newman, running behind a huge block from Daley, swept right and scored from six yards out to make it 7-7 with 1:32 left in the half.
But after a kickoff return to their 48, the Blue Devils got two completions from Sutherland that helped set up Joe Holland’s 43-yard field goal that gave them a 10-7 halftime lead.
Following the break, Handley turned to Newman, often running left on a stretch play to the short side of the field. On the Judges’ second series, Newman found a big hole and popped it for a 52-yard score that gave Handley a 14-10 lead.
On the next two series (one defense and one offense), Daley showed incredible athleticism for a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder.
On Culpeper’s possession, Terrell broke loose from the 24 and appeared to be headed for a score, but Daley came flying from his defensive end slot to chase down the speedy back, who gained 43 yards on the play. Two plays later, Lattimore picked off a pass to halt the drive.
“How often do you have a defensive end chase down a running back?,” Jones said. “That kid just shows you how special he is — not just because he has athletic ability, but he was willing to chase that kid down. A lot of kids would just watch and let that kid run. That’s a huge play.”
“I guess I just had heart,” Daley said of chasing down Terrell. “I really didn’t want him to score on that play.”
Daley then highlighted Handley’s next offensive possession. He took a handoff up the middle, stiff-armed one tackler to the ground and carried several others on a 33-yard run to the Culpeper 9. That set up Pollak's 21-yard field goal to make it 17-10.
“I knew my teammates needed me to make a big play and I didn’t want to disappoint them,” Daley said. “I was trying to do whatever I could to get us down there.”
“I can’t express how well that kid played today,” Jones said. “He was a beast running the ball. He was a beast defensively. That kid, he’s about the best I’ve seen in a long time.”
Culpeper took advantage of Daley’s absence for its final score. With Daley off the field with a cramp, the Blue Devils went right after the side where the defensive end would have been. Terrell wouldn’t be caught this time on a 46-yard burst with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
Lattimore’s two interceptions gave him three in the last two games. Lattimore, an all-state basketball player who helped the Judges to a Class 4 runner-up finish, is starting for the first time and making an impact.
“It was my senior year and I wanted to play with my other teammates,” said the 6-foot-3 cornerback when asked about playing football with college basketball in his future. “It’s a pretty good feeling.”
“He’s added a lot of defense to us, so they always don’t pick on just one corner,” said Vardaro, a safety. “We have two lockdown corners.”
Haines finished 4 of 9 for 101 yards with an interception and rushed for 50 yards. Daley added 53 yards on five carries as the Judges racked up 258 yards rushing on 47 attempts.
Terrell had 125 yards on 14 carries to pace the Blue Devils. Sutherland was 7 of 15 for 50 yards.
The triumph sets up a key clash against Liberty at home next Saturday. Should the Judges beat the Eagles (1-1 in the district after a loss to unbeaten Kettle Run on Friday), they will clinch a regional playoff berth.
Jones hopes the Judges can benefit from Friday’s tussle.
“It’s fun to win, but when you win a tough one, an ugly one, and have to go through adversity, it makes you a tougher team overall,” he said. “It makes you grow as a team and grow together. Hopefully, we took another step with Liberty next week.”
