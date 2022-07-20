Monkeypox cases are rising around Virginia, as the Virginia Department of Health announces new presumed cases in its northwestern and central regions.
The northwestern region includes the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
The region also includes the districts of Rappahannock, Rappahannock-Rapidan, Central Shenandoah and Thomas Jefferson.
The two additional cases, one announced in the northwestern region and one in the central region last week, were added to dozens of other cases reported so far in the northern, eastern and southwestern regions.
As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health was reporting 45 cases reported so far around the commonwealth, according to its website.
So far, the northern region (Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William) has the most cases of any district, with 36 cases reported.
“Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak,” the release says.
Most, but not all, of the cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay or bisexual or men who have sex with men, the release explains.
Three deaths have been reported globally in the 2022 outbreak so far.
As of July 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 8,238 cases of monkeypox identified in 57 countries, including 790 cases reported in the U.S., the release says.
The adult male resident of the northwestern region of Virginia was isolating at the time of the news release.
“To protect patient privacy, no further information will be provided,” the release says. “The health department is identifying and monitoring the patients’ close contacts.”
Similar to smallpox, monkeypox is a viral illness characterized by a specific type of rash that presents with lesions on the genitals, perianal region or oral cavity and might be the first or only sign of illness, the release says.
“Person-to-person spread occurs with close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens,” the release says.
“Co-infection with sexually transmitted infections have been reported. Some patients also have fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and/or swelling of the lymph nodes before developing a rash.”
Symptoms generally appear about a week to two weeks after exposure and usually clear up in two to four weeks.
Although there is no approved treatment in the U.S., treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms.
“For patients who have severe illness or are at high risk of developing severe illness, treatments can be accessed through the federal government with VDH coordination,” the release says. “Two vaccines are also available through the federal government as postexposure prophylaxis for people who had close contact with a person with monkeypox and are at highest risk of exposure.”
Those with symptoms consistent with monkeypox should seek medical care from a health-care provider immediately, especially those in the following groups:
• Those who have had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with monkeypox
• Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, which includes men who have sex with men
• Those who traveled to places or attended events where monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the month before symptoms appeared
• Those who have had contact with household items, such as towels, bedding or clothing, used by a person with suspected or known orthopox or monkeypox virus infection
• Those who have had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet from Africa or used a product derived from such animals (e.g., game meat, creams, lotions or powders)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.