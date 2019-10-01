WINCHESTER — Twenty-eight of 29 public schools in the Winchester, Frederick and Clarke school divisions have been fully accredited, according to data released Monday by the Virginia Department of Education.
The same number were fully accredited last year. In 2017, 22 of the 29 schools were fully accredited.
Winchester Public Schools’ Daniel Morgan Middle School was bumped from full accreditation to accredited with conditions this year, meaning it had one or more school quality indicators at level three, which is below state standards. Daniel Morgan did not have full accreditation for three years prior to 2018, when it achieved full accreditation status.
“We’ve just got to do a better job, period,” Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said.
Achievement gaps in English for black students and students with disabilities were below state standards at DMMS.
Van Heukelum said the school will have a renewed focus on specialized instruction for students with disabilities. For black students, he said the school must be aware and “tenacious” when it comes to having high expectations for all students. This will require working closely with students and families on what they know and don’t know and providing extra support when needed.
Winchester’s six other schools all received full accreditation.
Last year, Frederick County Public Schools’ Redbud Run Elementary was the only local school to not achieve full accreditation — it was accredited with conditions. This year, it is fully accredited. The improved status means for the first time in a number of years all of Frederick County’s 18 schools are fully accredited.
“After many years of hard work on the part of teachers, administrators and support staff, it’s extremely gratifying to have all of our schools accredited at the highest level,” Frederick County Superintendent David Sovine said in a news release. “We firmly believe that if we are relentlessly focused on providing high-quality, research-based instruction that engages students in their own learning and we focus on meeting individual student needs, students will be successful.”
All four schools in Clarke County Public Schools received full accreditation again this year. The last time the division was not fully accredited was in the 2015-16 school year, when Boyce Elementary School was a “partially accredited-improving school,” said Clarke Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
“Our success is a direct result of the work of our wonderful teaching staff, outstanding students and supportive families,” Bishop said in a statement.
This is the second year the VDOE has released accreditation statuses under revised accreditation standards that do not rely as heavily on state Standards of Learning (SOL) pass rates.
Statewide, 92% of public schools are accredited for the 2019-20 school year, the same as last year. There are a total of 1,825 public schools in the state, of which 7% or 132 schools, are accredited with conditions.
Accreditation standards are based on numerous factors, including a school’s overall proficiency and growth in reading and writing as well as math and science. Absenteeism and graduation and dropout rates are also taken into account.
