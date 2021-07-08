WINCHESTER — An investigation launched in March by the Virginia Department of Education found that Winchester Public Schools' attendance policy did not follow state guidelines during the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to VDOE Spokesperson Charles Pyle, WPS is the only division that was investigated by the department over attendance policies for the most recent academic year.
The U.S. Department of Education received the state's final report on the investigation May 5. USDOE spokesperson Elaine Quisenberry said her department is reviewing the findings and had no further comment.
A VDOE report on the matter, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, explains the investigation was prompted following allegations that the school division potentially falsified attendance records by marking virtual learners "present" without meaningful interactions with teachers or a digital footprint. The report states the attendance policy was alleged to have resulted in up to $700,000 in fraud related to state funding.
While the investigation found the attendance policy did not follow state guidelines, no fraud was discovered. There are no fines or repercussions resulting from the findings.
In normal years, state funding is released to school divisions based on their average daily student enrollment. VDOE's report explains that the Virginia General Assembly during its 2021 legislative session provided "no loss" funding, ensuring that certain divisions do not lose state revenue even if enrollment decreases. In a school year not impacted by a pandemic, enrollment can significantly affect a division's state funding.
The report states the VDOE discussed the fraud claim with the unnamed complainant and WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. The $700,000 figure was reportedly mentioned during a “heated exchange” in a meeting between the complainant and other WPS employees, the report states.
“A WPS administrator attempted to quantify a hypothetical overstatement of enrollment of approximately 100-150 students yielding the $700,000 amount,” the report states. “As far as this aspect of the allegation, it would be impractical to determine if there is actually an overstatement of enrollment, the extent of the overstatement, and the corresponding funding impact."
With the "no loss funding," however, the report concludes that "fluctuations in enrollment that may have financial consequences in 'normal' years do not carry the same financial implications for divisions this year."
“It’s unfortunate that the accusation of fraud, it was the reason for the report,” Van Heukelum told The Star. “I know the character of my staff and the number of meetings that took place to review the guidance from the state of Virginia, to think about education and how we might do education even differently and give kids agency around time in particular was very important to us.”
WPS’ attendance policy in question
At the beginning of the school year, WPS students could choose either a hybrid learning schedule — with two in-person learning days each week in combination with virtual learning — or a fully virtual schedule. As the school year progressed, students could attend school in-person up to four days per week. Students who weren’t successful in virtual classes were encouraged to take more in-person classes.
Given the unusual nature of attending school during the COVID-19 pandemic, James Lane, Virginia's superintendent of public instruction, released guidance in July 2020 on tracking attendance during the 2020-21 school year. The guidance directed schools to “promote the well-being of students through meaningful interaction, meet compulsory attendance requirements, and provide accurate data for the maintenance of Average Daily Membership (ADM).”
The memo states “attendance checks should be conducted on a daily basis regardless of instructional modality, so that a data point is available for each student on each school day.” A key to measuring attendance, Lane wrote, should be through “meaningful interaction,” which could be a “two-way engagement with a student that allows some sort of feedback or input from the student on successes and challenges.”
Based on the VDOE's investigation, WPS marked virtual students “present" the first half of the school year, even if they did not have a meaningful interaction or a digital footprint. Attendance was taken for in-person students.
“WPS did not follow the guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Education. Specifically, VDOE guidance recommended daily attendance checks that were inclusive of meaningful interactions between students and school staff,” the report states.
Though daily attendance did not occur, WPS implemented a participation matrix to measure virtual students' engagement, according to the report and confirmed by Van Heukelum. Every two weeks, teachers provided administrators the names of students not participating in learning so they could receive support from the Office of Student Services. These “no meaningful interaction” students were labeled Level 3 in the participation matrix. Level 1 marks the highest participation rate.
The report states the participation matrix provided some structure in determining virtual students' engagement and an intervention strategy. It adds that the division continued refining its policy throughout the year.
Van Heukelum told The Star that if he could have changed one aspect of the attendance policy, he would have marked Level 3 students as absent.
The report found that WPS changed its attendance policy on March 15 to mark students in grades 7-12 as “present” for the week if they were passing their class. This came four days after the VDOE called Van Heukelum to discuss the complaint that prompted the investigation.
In a March 19 written response to the VDOE investigator, Van Heukelum wrote that the school division “established a guiding principle of ‘accountability with grace,’ implementing a continuum throughout the school year starting with high grace at the beginning of the school year and adding more and more accountability metrics as the year progressed for students who continued to struggle academically.”
The VDOE report said Van Heukelum’s objective is “understandable from a practical purpose.”
“However, broad assumptions of deemed ‘present’ or ‘passing is present’ oversimplifies attendance policy and is inconsistent with VDOE guidance even when considering the extraordinary pandemic environment and flexibility provided related to student attendance,” the report added.
Van Heukelum said the attendance policy's intention was to "maximize student engagement" and student agency, adding that he accepts and does not disagree with VDOE's findings.
“The finding is clear, our ‘passing is present’ model was not appropriate and so we fixed that and we accept that 100%,” Van Heukelum said.
The Winchester School Board’s role
The way Virginia school divisions take and record attendance is “a local school board matter,” the VDOE report states. It adds that the VDOE “investigator acknowledges that the 2020-21 school year provides many extraordinary challenges to public education as a result of the pandemic.”
Lane’s memo on tracking attendance states that “divisions should consult their school board attorney to ensure that nothing in their guidance shall be construed to excuse a parent or guardian from the compulsory attendance requirements.”
Van Heukelum told The Star he did not consult the Winchester School Board or its attorney about the attendance policy, but he did consult the local commonwealth’s attorney. He did not consult the board, because “they assumed that we were doing what we were supposed to do," he said.
Winchester School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh and Winchester School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman issued a joint statement to The Star after a request for comment was asked from all seven board members.
Imoh and Anderson Holman emphasized that school leaders were continuing to monitor the performance of virtual students. The virtual students who struggled were asked to switch to hybrid instruction with more in-person learning opportunities, they added.
They acknowledged the VDOE’s findings, but stood by the initial attendance policy’s intent.
“The practice of marking virtual students as present — whether they had meaningful interaction with their teacher and/or left a virtual footprint — was an attempt to provide ‘accountability with grace,’ and not further exacerbate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our most marginalized students,” Imoh and Anderson Holman said. “But the report also clearly indicates that our oversimplification of the attendance policy, between September 2020 and March 2021, for our virtual learners was inconsistent with the guidance received — even in consideration of the extraordinary pandemic environment and the flexibility provided for student attendance.”
