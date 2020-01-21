WINCHESTER — Portions of Interstate 81 will be closed next week due to the construction of the Crossover Boulevard bridge over the interstate.
The construction site is located south of I-81 exit 313. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that during late January and early February, crews will be installing bridge beams, which will require some lane closures and slow roll operations.
- Monday, Jan 27 – Beam placement operations. From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. northbound and southbound left lanes closed. Bridge beams will be staged in the left lanes. From 11 p.m.to 5 a.m. four slow rolls conducted by Virginia State Police from I-81 exit 310 to exit 315. Slow rolls create a gap in traffic that allows crews to perform the needed work. All I-81 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed simultaneously in the slow roll area. I-81 exit ramps 310, 313 and 315 will be closed as the slow roll passes by. Ramps will reopen after slow roll is clear of the ramp area. Beams over I-81 left lanes will be placed.
- Tuesday, Jan 28 – No lane closures. Crews working in median.
- Wednesday, Jan 29 — Beam placement operations. Northbound and southbound left lanes closed 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bridge beams will be staged in the left lanes. From 11 p.m.to 5 a.m. four slow rolls conducted by Virginia State Police from I-81 exit 310 to exit 315. All I-81 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed simultaneously in the slow roll area. I-81 exit ramps 310, 313 and 315 will be closed as the slow roll passes by. Ramps will reopen after slow roll is clear of the ramp area.
- Thursday, Jan 30 – Southbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313.State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
- Monday, Feb 3 — Southbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313.State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
- Tuesday, Feb 4 – Northbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313.State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Northbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313. State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
- Thursday, Feb 6 – No work in case of inclement weather on Jan. 27 or on Feb. 3 the entire operation will be moved back a week.
In the case of inclement weather on Jan. 29 the work will be done on Jan. 30. Inclement weather on Feb. 5 will move the work to Feb. 6
Changeable message boards will be posted along I-81 with messages announcing the lane closures. These boards will be displayed beginning on Jan. 20. All work is weather permitting.In March 2019 a contract valued at $17.6 million was awarded to Perry Engineering Inc. of Winchester, Virginia for construction of Crossover Boulevard.
Frederick County is constructing a new roadway and four-lane bridge over I-81. Construction began in March 2019 on the $20 million Crossover Boulevard project. Frederick County is administering the project. Perry Engineering, Inc. is the contractor.
The project includes a new four-lane roadway and bridge over I-81 connecting Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) at the Airport Road intersection to Crossover Boulevard in the City of Winchester. This project will include a roundabout for future intersecting roadways and upgrades to the Front Royal Pike/Airport Road intersection to accommodate the new roadway at that location. Construction is slated to be wrapped up by Sept. 10, 2021.
