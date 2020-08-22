WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation has begun a $2.5 million safety-enhancement project on Va. 37 northbound and southbound in Frederick County.
Va. 37 is a four-lane, limited access highway serving as the Winchester western bypass. Improvements to the road include extending shoulder pavement with rumble strip installation and guardrail upgrades along a nine-mile stretch between U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) just south of Winchester and U.S. 11 (Martinsburg Pike) just north of the city.
VDOT awarded a $2,504,048.96 construction contract to Kickin' Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg on June 2.
Work to extend shoulder pavement with rumble strip installation begins on Monday. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures during daytime and overnight hours as follows:
- Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Friday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. (Saturday morning).
- Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. (Sunday morning).
According to a VDOT news release, contractors have already begun replacing guardrail at various locations along Va. 37, using shoulder closures during daytime and overnight hours. All work is weather permitting.
The contract has a fixed completion date of Nov. 15. The Federal Highway Administration funds 90 percent of the design and construction of this project through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
